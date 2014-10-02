* ECB's Draghi fails to give specifics on debt purchase plan
* European shares close down 2.4 pct
* Brent falls further as Saudi producers jump into supply
battle
(Adds oil settlement prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 2 Stocks worldwide were lower on
Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
failed to provide jittery markets with a specific stimulus
program for the euro zone's flagging recovery, while U.S.
markets steadied after a recent sell-off.
Although Draghi reiterated that the ECB remained ready to
use further unconventional policy tools if needed, a lack of
specifics on the bank's plan to buy secured debt left investors
unimpressed.
Losses in Europe were steep, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index
falling 2.4 percent. But on Wall Street, the S&P 500
managed to turn modestly higher after falling to its
lowest level since Aug. 8.
"People don't need to panic, so you traded below your 50-day
moving average - you are still far above your 200-day moving
average," said Keith Bliss, senior vice-president at Cuttone &
Co in New York.
"So you are seeing buyers just finally saying 'it is time to
step in.'"
Draghi repeated that the ECB hopes its recently announced
plans will add a trillion euros to its balance sheet. But poor
demand for a new round of cheap loans last month is raising the
pressure for it to be more aggressive.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.04 points,
or 0.17 percent, at 16,833.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.43 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,949.59. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.66 points, or 0.33
percent, at 4,436.74.
The euro rose 0.5 percent, its biggest gain against
the dollar since March.
"The euro rose not because of what Draghi said, but what he
didn't say," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "We haven't heard
any meaningful language regarding an increase in the scope of
assets to be purchased, in other words, outright quantitative
easing."
Investors have become more cautious recently as they digest
economic data and other news. Data on Wednesday showed that
German factory activity shrank for the first time in 15 months
and China's manufacturing sector is barely growing. The first
diagnosed case of Ebola in the United States added to the
skittish investment climate.
MSCI's 45-country world stock index fell 0.5
percent and was on track for its first four-day skid in two
months, but did cut declines after it hit a five-month low of
407.18.
Oil prices remained under pressure after price cuts from top
producer Saudi Arabia added to a supply glut. Brent crude oil
settled down 0.8 percent at $93.42 after earlier hitting
a low of $91.55. U.S. crude settled up 0.3 percent at $91.01
after it earlier fell as low as $88.18, its lowest level in
almost 18 months.
Markets are also grappling with the imminent end to the
Federal Reserve's massive monthly bond-buying program, which is
raising questions about the timing of the Fed's first interest
rate hike in years.
The risk-averse global mood pushed 10-year U.S. Treasury
yields - the benchmark for world debt markets - to
as low as 2.38 percent on Wednesday. But on Thursday the 10-year
pared losses and was last down 11/32 in price to yield 2.4393
percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Dan Grebler)