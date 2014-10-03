* Dollar hits four-year high peak, euro slides
* Global equity markets rise on U.S. jobs report
* Gold falls below $1,200 ounce for first time in 2014
(Adds close of European bond, stock markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 3 The dollar climbed to a more
than four-year peak and global equity markets rose on Friday
after data showed U.S. employers stepped up hiring in September
and the jobless rate fell to a six-year low, further signs of a
relatively strong economy.
The strong dollar helped pushed gold below $1,200 an
ounce for the first time this year after the Labor Department
reported that U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 248,000 last month
and the jobless rate fell two-tenths of a point to 5.9 percent.
The better-than-expected report knocked the euro to a more
than two-year low against the dollar. The dollar hit a 15-month
high against the Swiss franc, and the dollar index, which
measures the greenback against six major currencies, headed
toward its biggest yearly gain in nine years, up 8 percent so
far in 2014.
Stocks on Wall Street rose more than 1 percent, and European
shares finished with a gain just under that level.
"Overall it's a positive report for the dollar and points to
continued growth and recovery in the U.S.," said Sireen Haraji,
currency strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.
Traders boosted bets the Federal Reserve could raise
interest rates slightly earlier next year than anticipated. Rate
futures contracts show traders are betting that the first Fed
rate hike will come in July 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which
tracks rate hike expectations using its fed funds futures
contracts.
The dollar index hit a high of 86.746, its strongest
level since June 2010, and was last up 1.29 percent at 86.701.
Against the yen, the greenback jumped 1.30 percent to 109.82
yen, while the euro slid 1.29 percent to $1.2508.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 45 countries rose 0.49 percent. The FTSEurofirst
300 index of top European shares closed up 0.9 percent
at 1,347.14. Shares of European airlines rallied as the price of
oil dropped, and exporters such as Airbus got a lift
from the euro's renewed slide.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
202.15 points, or 1.2 percent, to 17,003.2. The S&P 500
gained 22.66 points, or 1.16 percent, to 1,968.83, and the
Nasdaq Composite added 52.71 points, or 1.19 percent, to
4,482.91.
Healthcare and financial names led the gains on Wall Street.
German Bund yields rose a day after the European Central
Bank showed little willingness to stimulate the economy through
the purchase of sovereign debt. Markets could be in for a rough
fourth quarter as investors anticipate tighter Fed monetary
policy and if the ECB stands pat.
Bund yields rose 2 basis points to 0.93
percent. Treasuries prices fell. The 10-year Treasury note
fell 7/32 in price to yield 2.4628 percent.
Brent crude oil futures fell below $92 a barrel at one
point, down for a fourth consecutive day in a slide that has
pushed prices to their lowest levels since 2012. Abundant
supplies and a strong dollar continue to weigh on the market.
Brent for November delivery was down $1.30 at $92.12
a barrel. U.S. November crude slipped 94 cents to $90.07.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Leslie Adler)