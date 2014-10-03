* Dollar hits four-year high peak, euro slides
* Global equity markets rise on U.S. jobs report
* Gold falls below $1,200 ounce for first time in 2014
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 3 The dollar climbed to a more
than four-year peak and global equity markets surged on Friday
after data showed U.S. employers stepped up hiring in September
and the jobless rate fell to a six-year low, further signs of a
relatively strong economy.
The strong dollar pushed gold below $1,200 an ounce
for the first time this year after the Labor Department reported
that U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 248,000 last month and the
jobless rate fell two-tenths of a point to 5.9 percent.
The better-than-expected report knocked the euro to a more
than two-year low against the dollar, which hit a 15-month high
against the Swiss franc. The dollar index, a measure of
the greenback against six major currencies, headed toward its
biggest yearly gain in nine years, up 8 percent so far in 2014.
Stocks on Wall Street rose more than 1 percent, and European
shares finished with a gain just under that level.
"Overall it's a positive report for the dollar and points to
continued growth and recovery in the U.S.," said Sireen Haraji,
currency strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.
Traders boosted bets the Federal Reserve could hike interest
rates slightly earlier next year than anticipated. Rate futures
contracts show traders are betting that the first Fed rate hike
will come next July, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate
hike expectations using its fed funds futures contracts.
The dollar index hit a high of 86.746, its strongest
level since June 2010, and was last up 1.24 percent at 86.663.
Against the yen, the greenback jumped 1.31 percent to 109.83
yen, while the euro slid 1.23 percent to $1.2512.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 45 countries rose 0.51 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 0.9 percent at 1,347.14. Shares of European airlines
rallied as the price of oil dropped, and exporters such as
Airbus got a lift from the euro's renewed slide.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
214.3 points, or 1.28 percent, to 17,015.35. The S&P 500
gained 23.56 points, or 1.21 percent, to 1,969.73 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 54.83 points, or 1.24 percent, to
4,485.03.
Healthcare and financial names led the gains on Wall Street.
German Bund yields rose a day after the European Central
Bank showed little willingness to stimulate the economy through
the purchase of sovereign debt. Markets could be in for a rough
fourth quarter as investors anticipate tighter Fed monetary
policy and if the ECB stands pat.
Bund yields rose 2 basis points to 0.93
percent. Treasuries prices fell. The 10-year Treasury note
fell 3/32 in price to yield 2.4466 percent.
Brent crude oil futures fell below $92 a barrel at one
point, down for a fourth consecutive day in a slide that has
pushed prices to their lowest levels since 2012. Abundant
supplies and a strong dollar continue to weigh on the market.
Brent for November delivery settled down $1.11 at
$92.31 a barrel. U.S. November crude slipped $1.27 to
settle at $89.74.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish, Leslie
Adler and Chizu Nomiyama)