* European stocks close down 1.5 percent
* U.S. Treasuries extend gains
(Adds European market close)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Oct 7 Global equities prices fell on
Tuesday and oil slipped to near 27-month lows after a second day
of weak data out of Germany, the euro zone's largest economy.
Wall Street stocks fell ahead of this week's start of
third-quarter earnings season, with the surging dollar's effect
on corporate bottom lines a key topic for conference calls.
A day after news of the biggest monthly drop in German
industrial orders since the global financial crisis in 2009,
data showed the country's industrial output plunged 4 percent in
August in the biggest fall in more than five years.
MSCI's all-country world index of equity
performance in 45 countries fell 0.48 percent, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 1.51
percent.
U.S. Treasury prices extended gains midday on the weak
German data. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were
last up 15/32 in price to yield 2.3713 percent.
The dollar index slipped for a second consecutive session,
but was still trading near four-year highs. The index,
which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was
last down 0.18 percent at 85.770.
Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.51 percent at 108.22
yen. The euro remained unchanged at $1.2652.
Stocks in London, Paris, Milan and
Madrid took sharp tumbles too, while Italian, Spanish
and French government bonds yields rose amid doubts about what a
slowing Germany would mean for their more fragile economies.
Europe's troubles are occurring in tandem with weakened
growth in other parts of the world. Apart from in the United
States, indicators of global demand have slipped sharply over
the past few months as unrest in Ukraine, the Middle East and
parts of Asia have taken a toll.
The IMF cut its global economic growth forecast to 3.3
percent this year and 3.8 percent next year from forecasts in
July of 3.4 and 4 percent, respectively.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
134.77 points, or 0.79 percent, to 16,857.14, the S&P 500
lost 12.52 points, or 0.64 percent, to 1,952.3 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 30.35 points, or 0.68 percent, to
4,424.45.
In contrast with the broader weakness in stocks, the mining
sector got a rare boost as Rio Tinto shares jumped after
it rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore
to create $160 billion industry giant.
Brent crude oil fell 0.6 percent to $92.23 a barrel,
not far from Monday's low of $91.25, which was the lowest since
June 2012. U.S. November crude was down 0.86 percent at
$89.56.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)