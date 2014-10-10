* Risk aversion sends U.S. shares lower
* Equities still volatile, VIX hits highest since 2012
* U.S. Treasuries 30-year bond yield lowest since June 2013
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Oct 10 An index of global equities
fell to a seven-month low and oil slumped to a four-year low on
Friday as worries about weak worldwide economic growth continued
to take a toll on investor confidence.
Most major markets declined about 1 percent on Friday,
though the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index was slightly higher in
early afternoon trading, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw the
biggest losses on Wall Street.
Investors have scrambled to reduce big bets in stocks and
other risky assets after reaping big gains from a rally in major
world equity markets that has only seen brief interruptions in
the past three years.
Assets tied to expectations for improved growth have been
hit by a recent raft of weak indicators from Europe and China at
a time when other big economies, including Japan and Brazil,
face their own hardships and as the U.S. Federal Reserve is
expected to reduce monetary accommodation in the coming months.
"In a vacuum of policy response, investors are selling first
and asking questions later," said Jim McDonald, chief investment
strategist at Chicago-based Northern Trust Asset Management,
which has about $924 billion in assets under management.
"It smells like there is a high degree of involvement from
systematic traders, rather than fundamental traders. The
magnitude of the move has been disproportionate to the change in
the fundamentals," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 47.59 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 16,706.84, the S&P 500 gained 1.19
points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,929.4, while the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 31.28 points, or 0.71 percent, to 4,347.06.
In a sign of increased volatility, the CBOE Volatility Index
, or VIX, the market's favored gauge of Wall Street
anxiety, touched a high of 22.06 on Friday, its highest intraday
level since December 2012, as more investors paid up for
protection against further declines.
Concerns about global growth have hit oil prices hard,
though they pared losses in midday trading. Brent crude oil
fell to $89.79 a barrel, after touching its lowest level
since December 2010 at $88.11. U.S. November crude was
flat at $85.72.
The risk aversion has boosted buying in safe-haven
government debt. Lipper data shows U.S.-based taxable bond funds
attracted $12.7 billion in inflows for the week ended Wednesday,
a one-week record, while U.S. equity funds saw $6.7 billion in
outflows, with most coming from exchange-traded funds.
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell
to 2.307 percent on Friday, the lowest level since June. The
30-year Treasury bond was up 4/32 in price to yield
2.3124 percent, the lowest level since June 2013.
The MSCI all-country world index was down
0.9 percent after hitting its lowest level since March, while
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down more
than 1 percent.
The Federal Reserve, later this month, is set to wind down
the asset purchase program that has been credited with boosting
markets over the past two years. Many observers doubt the recent
stimulus measures unveiled by the European Central Bank will
make up for the Fed program.
A string of dismal data from Germany and other large euro
zone economies in recent weeks has fed anxiety over a possible
recession in the region, while the jury is still out on the
ECB's proposed policy response.
Some investors have been speculating that the ECB will be
forced to launch a sovereign bond-buying program, styled on the
Fed's quantitative easing.
China's shares ended down on Friday as investors remained
cautious ahead of September economic data due next week.
Economists expect the economy to have grown at its weakest pace
in more than five years, according to a Reuters poll.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, was up 0.31 percent at 85.788. Against the
euro, the dollar was up 0.45 percent at $1.2633. The
dollar traded flat against the yen at 107.84 yen.
Though it was still trading near four-year highs, the dollar
index was on track to end a record-long rally with its first
weekly fall in three months.
Euro zone bond yields bounced off record lows after top
Federal Reserve officials hinted at an interest rate rise in the
middle of next year, reversing some bets for a longer period of
near-zero rates.
