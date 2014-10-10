* Worst day for S&P in two months
* Volatility rises, VIX at highest closing level since 2012
* Worries on European, Chinese economies dent sentiment
* U.S. Treasuries 30-year bond yield lowest since June 2013
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Oct 10 Stocks in major global markets
closed out one of their worst weeks of the year on Friday, with
an index of global equities hitting an eight-month low, and oil
slumping to a four-year low as worries about slowing global
economic growth darkened the investment outlook.
Major Wall Street stock indexes fell for the third straight
week, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst week since mid-2012,
as selling accelerating late in the day.
Investors fled to the safety of government debt, with the
30-year Treasury bond's yield nearing the 3.0 percent level for
the first time since May 2013.
Money managers have scrambled to reduce big bets in stocks
and other risky assets as expectations for world economic growth
have shifted in recent days. A raft of weak indicators from
Europe and China in particular have collided with concerns about
the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to reduce monetary stimulus.
"In a vacuum of policy response, investors are selling first
and asking questions later," said Jim McDonald, chief investment
strategist at Chicago-based Northern Trust Asset Management,
which has about $924 billion in assets under management.
"It smells like there is a high degree of involvement from
systematic traders, rather than fundamental traders. The
magnitude of the move has been disproportionate to the change in
the fundamentals," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 115.15 points,
or 0.69 percent, to 16,544.1, the S&P 500 lost 22.08
points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,906.13 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 102.10 points, or 2.33 percent, to 4,276.24.
The MSCI all-country world index ended down
1.6 percent to hit its lowest level since February, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down more
than 1.5 percent. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell
1.8 percent.
In a sign of increased volatility, the CBOE Volatility Index
, or VIX, the market's favored gauge of Wall Street
anxiety closed at 21.24, its highest level since December 2012,
as more investors paid up for protection against further
declines. More than 27 million contracts traded in the U.S.
options market Friday, according to Trade Alert data, the
busiest day of the year.
Concerns about global growth and rising oil production hit
oil prices hard. Brent crude oil fell to $89.62 a
barrel, after seeing its lowest level since December 2010 at
$88.11. U.S. November crude fell to $85.32 a barrel.
The risk aversion has boosted buying in safe-haven
government debt. Lipper data shows U.S.-based taxable bond funds
attracted $12.7 billion in inflows for the week ended Wednesday,
a one-week record, while U.S. equity funds saw $6.7 billion in
outflows, with most coming from exchange-traded funds.
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell
to 2.2910 percent on Friday, the lowest level since June, and
was up 10/32 in price.
Later this month, the Federal Reserve is set to end its
asset purchase program that has been credited with boosting
stock and bond markets over the past two years. Many observers
doubt the recent stimulus measures unveiled by the European
Central Bank will make up for the Fed program that some believe
has masked underlying issues with demand.
"To some level, people forget how markets trade back and
forth - it's not an ever-rising move with shallow pullbacks,"
said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading
in Greenwich, Connecticut.
A string of dismal data from Germany and other large euro
zone economies in recent weeks has fed anxiety over a possible
return to recession in the region, and the jury is still out on
the ECB's proposed policy response.
Some investors have been speculating that the ECB will be
forced to launch a sovereign bond-buying program, styled on the
Fed's quantitative easing.
China's shares ended down on Friday as investors remained
cautious ahead of September economic data due next week.
Economists expect the Chinese economy to have grown at its
weakest pace in more than five years, according to a Reuters
poll.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback
against six major currencies, was up 0.44 percent at 85.902.
Against the euro, the dollar was up 0.61 percent at
$1.2613. The dollar fell 0.1 percent against the yen to 107.71
yen.
Euro zone bond yields bounced off record lows after top
Federal Reserve officials hinted at an interest rate rise in the
middle of next year, reversing some bets for a longer period of
near-zero rates.
