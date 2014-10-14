* U.S. shares rise, lifting global index
* Dollar index rebounds, euro hit by German data
* Oil falls further, IEA revises down demand growth forecast
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 14 A rebound on Wall Street buoyed
global equity markets on Tuesday, but lingering anxiety over
world economic growth pushed more investors into safe-haven U.S.
and German debt and slammed oil prices again.
Worries about a slowing global economy and fears of Ebola
have made markets more volatile. The CBOE Volatility Index, or
VIX, the market's preferred gauge of anxiety, hit a high on
Monday not seen since early June 2012. With Wall Street
rebounding, the VIX fell 9 percent to 22.39.
An MSCI gauge of major stocks worldwide was
up 0.3 percent after hitting an 8-month low earlier in the
session.
Investors have turned more defensive due to worries about
the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its bond-buying stimulus later
this month, mounting risks of recession in the euro zone and a
floundering Japanese economy.
These fears have pushed U.S. and German bond prices higher.
The German Economy Ministry sharply cut its forecasts for
economic growth for 2014 and 2015, and business sentiment fell
in Europe's largest economy.
"You've seen global growth expectations come down a lot so
yields in Europe are way down," said Court Hoover, director of
research at JA Forlines Global Investment Management in Locust
Valley, New York.
"Even if some of the data in the U.S. isn't looking all that
bad, the fact that Europe is likely going back into recession,
Japan is going back into recession, that drags down U.S. yields
in sympathy and that process can continue."
Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields fell as low as
2.176 percent, lowest in 16 months, while yields on German
10-year debt dropped to a record low.
Brent crude slid below $87 a barrel after the International
Energy Agency cut estimates for oil demand this year and next.
It was Brent's lowest price since late 2010.
"Recent price drops appear both supply and demand driven,"
the IEA said in its monthly oil market report. "Further oil
price drops would likely be needed for supply to take a hit, or
for demand growth to get a lift."
Brent futures last traded down 2.8 percent at $86.40
a barrel, having hit a near four-year low of $86.17.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 127.52 points,
or 0.78 percent, to 16,448.59, the S&P 500 gained 20.36
points, or 1.09 percent, to 1,895.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 58.55 points, or 1.39 percent, to 4,272.21.
Citigroup was among the S&P 500's biggest contributors
to the index's gains, rising 2.3 percent after reporting results
that exceeded estimates.
"I'm not sure the earnings have to be unbelievably strong
but simply just reflecting some growth would help blunt the
momentum of the market moving down," said Rick Meckler,
president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
Japanese stocks tumbled 2.4 percent and stocks in
Europe dipped 0.2 percent, but the S&P 500 edged up
after falling 4.8 percent in the previous three sessions as
focus shifted to corporate earnings.
DOLLAR RISES, CRUDE SINKS
The U.S. dollar bounced back as the euro sank after soft
data including below-forecast readings on euro zone industrial
output and the ZEW indicator of German investor sentiment.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a
basket of others, rebounded a day after its largest
one-day drop in a year.
The euro handed back almost all the previous day's 1-percent
rise against the dollar after unexpectedly sharp declines in
industrial output and investor morale underlined economic
frailty and falling prices.
The euro last traded down 0.6 percent at $1.2670. The
yen dipped 0.1 percent to 106.92 per dollar.
Gold retreated from four-week highs as the U.S. dollar
strengthened and data showed inflation running far below targets
in various European countries. Spot gold last traded at
$1,234.45 an ounce, down 0.2 percent.
Copper gained 1 percent on confidence about the
outlook for demand from top consumer China following its plans
to step-up infrastructure projects.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Chuck
Mikolajczak and Sam Forgione)