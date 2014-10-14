* U.S. shares rise, lifting global index
* Dollar index rebounds, euro hit by German data
* Oil falls as IEA revises demand growth forecast lower
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 14 Lingering anxiety over world
economic growth pushed investors into safe-haven U.S. and German
debt on Tuesday and oil prices tumbled, but Wall Street stocks
staged a rebound, buoying a measure of global equity markets.
Worries about a slowing global economy and fears of Ebola
have made investors skittish of late. On Monday, the CBOE
Volatility Index, or VIX, the equity market's preferred gauge of
anxiety, hit its highest level since June 2012. With Wall
Street's rebound on Tuesday, the VIX fell 9.3 percent to
22.35.
An MSCI gauge of major stocks worldwide was
up 0.3 percent after hitting an eight-month low earlier in the
session.
Investors have turned more defensive due to worries about
the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its bond-buying stimulus later
this month, mounting risks of recession in the euro zone and a
floundering Japanese economy.
These fears have pushed U.S. and German bond prices higher.
The German Economy Ministry sharply cut its forecasts for
economic growth for 2014 and 2015, and business sentiment also
fell in Europe's largest economy.
"You've seen global growth expectations come down a lot so
yields in Europe are way down," said Court Hoover, director of
research at JA Forlines Global Investment Management in Locust
Valley, New York.
"Even if some of the data in the U.S. isn't looking all that
bad, the fact that Europe is likely going back into recession,
Japan is going back into recession, that drags down U.S. yields
in sympathy and that process can continue."
Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields fell as low as
2.176 percent, the lowest level in 16 months, while yields on
German 10-year debt touched a record low of 0.836
percent.
The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus
Day holiday.
Brent crude slid below $87 a barrel after the International
Energy Agency cut estimates for oil demand this year and next.
It was Brent's lowest price since late 2010.
"Recent price drops appear both supply and demand driven,"
the IEA said in its monthly oil market report. "Further oil
price drops would likely be needed for supply to take a hit, or
for demand growth to get a lift."
Brent futures last traded down 2.6 percent at $86.59
a barrel, having hit a near four-year low of $86.17.
Japanese stocks tumbled 2.4 percent and stocks in
Europe closed little changed after hitting their lowest
mark since February. But on Wall Street the S&P 500 bounced back
after falling 4.8 percent in the previous three sessions as
focus shifted to corporate earnings.
Citigroup was among the S&P 500's biggest point
gainers, rising 3 percent after reporting results that exceeded
estimates.
"In an environment that is oversold to begin with, it
doesn't take much to effectuate a shift in market," said Art
Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New
York.
"It's hard to know how long that holds, but at some point in
time the market shifts its focus from the global macro to the
micro and that is where we are today - we are looking at this on
a company-by-company basis."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 102.45 points,
or 0.63 percent, to 16,423.52, the S&P 500 gained 17.27
points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,892.01, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 44.46 points, or 1.06 percent, to 4,258.11.
DOLLAR RISES, CRUDE SINKS
The U.S. dollar index rose as the euro sank after soft data
including below-forecast readings on euro zone industrial output
and the ZEW indicator of German investor sentiment.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a
basket of others, gained 0.3 percent after falling as
much as 1 percent on Monday.
The euro handed back almost all the previous day's rise
against the greenback.
The euro recently traded down 0.7 percent at $1.2663.
The yen dipped 0.2 percent to 107.05 per dollar.
Gold retreated from four-week highs as the U.S. dollar
strengthened and data showed inflation running far below targets
in various European countries. Spot gold last traded near
$1,234 an ounce, down 0.2 percent.
Copper gained 1.4 percent on confidence about the
outlook for demand from top consumer China following its plans
to step-up infrastructure projects.
