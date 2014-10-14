* U.S. shares give up most gains, global index falls
* Dollar index rebounds, euro hit by German data
* Oil falls, S&P 500 energy sector enters bear market
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 14 Brent crude prices marked their
biggest decline in more than three years on Tuesday and U.S. and
German debt attracted buyers on lingering anxiety over world
economic growth.
Wall Street struggled to maintain gains, after rising more
than 1 percent earlier, as energy shares slid to enter a bear
market.
Worries about a slowing global economy and fears of the
spread of Ebola have made investors skittish of late. The CBOE
Volatility Index, the equity market's preferred gauge of
anxiety, edged lower but still closed at its second-highest
level in more than two years.
An MSCI gauge of major stocks worldwide was
down 0.15 percent after hitting an eight-month low earlier.
Investors have turned more defensive due to worries about
the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its bond-buying stimulus later
this month, mounting risks of recession in the euro zone, and a
floundering Japanese economy.
The German Economy Ministry sharply cut its forecasts for
growth for 2014 and 2015, and business sentiment also fell in
Europe's largest economy.
Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields fell as low as
2.176 percent, the lowest level in 16 months, while yields on
German 10-year debt touched a record low of 0.836
percent.
"You've seen global growth expectations come down a lot so
yields in Europe are way down," said Court Hoover, director of
research at JA Forlines Global Investment Management in Locust
Valley, New York.
"Even if some of the data in the U.S. isn't looking all that
bad, the fact that Europe is likely going back into recession,
Japan is going back into recession, that drags down U.S. yields
in sympathy and that process can continue."
The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus
Day holiday.
Brent crude settled down 4.3 percent, the most for a single
day going back to September 2011, after the International Energy
Agency cut estimates for oil demand this year and next. Brent
touched its lowest price since November 2010.
"Recent price drops appear both supply and demand driven,"
the IEA said in its monthly oil market report. "Further oil
price drops would likely be needed for supply to take a hit, or
for demand growth to get a lift."
Brent futures last traded down 4 percent at $85.32 a
barrel, having hit a low of $84.48. U.S. crude fell 4.2
percent to $82.12.
On Wall Street the S&P 500 gave up a gain of 1 percent after
falling 4.8 percent in the previous three sessions. Stocks
managed to hold on to smaller gains as focus shifted to
corporate earnings but the large drop in oil prices pummeled
energy shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.88 points, or
0.04 percent, to 16,315.19, the S&P 500 gained 2.96
points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,877.7, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.52 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,227.17.
Citigroup was the S&P 500's biggest point gainer,
closing up 3.1 percent at $51.47 after reporting quarterly
results that exceeded estimates.
"I think this market action today points to further declines
ahead in the short term," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York:
"In order for this market to escape further declines, I
think we would have to see the market begin to stabilize and not
slip in and out of the plus and minus column consistently."
Energy shares fell with the slump in oil prices, with the
S&P energy index losing 1.2 percent on the day and down
20.1 percent from its June high, entering bear market territory.
DOLLAR RISES, CRUDE SINKS
The U.S. dollar index rose as the euro sank after soft data
including below-forecast readings on euro zone industrial output
and the ZEW indicator of German investor sentiment.
"Weak numbers in Germany are like looking at the foundation
of a home and realizing there's some rotten wood," said Douglas
Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in
New York, on the implications of the German data on the euro
zone economy.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a
basket of others, gained 0.3 percent after falling as
much as 1 percent on Monday.
The euro handed back almost all the previous day's
rise against the greenback. It recently traded down 0.7 percent
at $1.2661. The yen dipped 0.2 percent to 107.02 per
dollar.
Gold retreated from four-week highs as the U.S. dollar
strengthened and data showed inflation running far below targets
in various European countries. Spot gold last traded near
$1,232 an ounce, down 0.4 percent.
Copper gained 1.3 percent on confidence about the
outlook for demand from top consumer China following its plans
to step-up infrastructure projects.
