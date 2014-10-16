* Global growth concerns drag on world stock indexes
* Dollar recovers on favorable U.S. monetary policy view
* Oil sinks to 4-year low below $83 a barrel, then recovers
(Adds close of European bond, stock markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 16 Crude oil prices fell to a
four-year low before rebounding and global equity markets
declined again on Thursday as investors fretted about world
growth and a revived European debt crisis after a two-year
slumber.
Fresh data indicating strength in the U.S. economy helped
pan-world stock indexes pare losses that had exceeded 1 percent
earlier and cut the bid for safe-haven government debt, driving
up yields. On Wall Street the major indexes bounced between
negative and positive territory, though the S&P 500 remained
below its 200-day moving average of around 1,905.
Data showing that the number of Americans filing new claims
for jobless benefits fell to a 14-year low last week and
industrial output rose sharply in September also helped the
dollar recover.
Corporate earnings will lead equity markets to turn around,
said Dan Morris, global investment strategist at TIAA-CREF
"The reason for that is underlying earnings for S&P 500
companies. It's been pretty consistently upward, and we think
it's going to go continually upward," Morris said. "The
underlying fundamentals support a rebound."
Of the 63 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
results, 65.1 percent beat expectations, above a 20-year average
but slightly lower than the past four quarters, Thomson Reuters
data show. The blended revenue growth estimate is 4.1 percent.
MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.13
percent to 392.71, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index closed down 0.49 percent at 1,245.78.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.68 points,
or 0.08 percent, to 16,128.06. The S&P 500 rose 2.75
points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,865.24, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 8.80 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,224.12.
The dollar mostly recovered on the view that Wednesday's
sell-off was overdone given the relative strength of the U.S.
economy and the Federal Reserve's commitment to tighten monetary
policy.
A disappointing auction of Spanish debt and data showing
that deflation hit five peripheral euro zone countries in
September underscored the relative health of the U.S. economy
and the divergent outlook for Fed and European Central Bank
policy.
The euro was last down 0.28 percent against the
dollar at $1.2800. The euro hit an 11-month low against the yen,
at 134.16 yen.
The dollar was last up 0.23 percent against the yen
at 106.14 yen.
Brent and U.S. crude recovered. Brent has lost more than 28
percent since June. Losses have accelerated in October on signs
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has no
plan to cut output.
Brent crude for November delivery settled 69 cents
higher at $84.47 a barrel. Earlier it had dropped to $82.60 a
barrel, the lowest level since November 2010.
U.S. crude rose 92 cents to settle at $82.70 a
barrel.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell. Benchmark 10-year notes
were down 16/32 in price to yield 2.1498 percent.
In Europe, Greek government bonds were the hardest hit, with
10-year yields rising to nearly 9 percent, while Spain missed
its target at a bond auction due to weak demand from investors.
Yields on 10-year German Bunds rose to 0.819 percent, after
slumping to a new low of 0.716 percent.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York; Additional reporting by
Marc Jones in London; Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)