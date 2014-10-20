* IBM quarterly results miss hits Dow
* Japanese shares surge on Japan pension fund news
* European stocks close lower on SAP profit warning
* U.S. Treasuries prices steady
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 20 Equity markets rose worldwide
on Monday, lifted by gains in Japanese shares, while
disappointing quarterly results from IBM weighed on the Dow and
helped buoy safe-haven U.S. Treasuries prices.
European stocks closed lower, however, after a profit
warning from German business software maker SAP hit
technology shares, while the IBM results dragged the Dow lower.
Japan's Nikkei average surged 4 percent, however,
underpinned by news that Japan's $1.2 trillion public pension
would likely more than double its allocation to domestic stocks
to about 25 percent.
IBM shares were last down about 7 percent at
$169.24. The decline helped support Treasuries prices, and while
it weighed on the Dow, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced.
"IBM is in a transition and will need to continue to be in
transition to catch up," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist
at Wunderlich Securities in New York. "We can look at earnings
misses as they should be viewed, which is company-specific," he
added.
U.S.corporate earnings season will ramp up this week, with
nearly 130 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report. Apple Inc
, which was up 1.7 percent at $99.34, is scheduled to
report after the close Monday.
The Nikkei's gain on Monday, which led a rally in Asia and
buoyed a measure of worldwide stock market performance, marked
its biggest daily rise since June 2013.
"This sends a really strong psychological message that the
smartest money in Japan, at the pension fund, is willing to take
a much more aggressive bet that Japanese equities are moving
higher in the future," said Chris Konstantinos, head of
international portfolio management at RiverFront Investment
Group in Richmond, Virginia.
MSCI's all-country world index was last up
0.6 percent, to 399.37, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top European shares closed down 0.58 percent at
1,272.72.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 0.17
percent, to 16,353.34, while the S&P 500 was up 0.51
percent, to 1,896.32. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.85
percent, to 4,294.48.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 2/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent. The U.S. dollar index
, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six
currencies, fell 0.16 percent to 84.978.
Brent crude resumed its decline on nagging concerns
about abundant supply and sluggish demand, and was last down
$0.29, or 0.34 percent, at $85.87 a barrel. U.S. crude
was last up $0.26, or 0.31 percent, at $83.01.
