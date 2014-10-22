* Earnings, inflation data help shares regain poise
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 22 Global equity markets edged
higher on Wednesday, lifted by a raft of solid corporate results
and benign U.S. inflation data that may encourage the Federal
Reserve to keep interest rates lower for longer.
Stock gains on Wall Street and Europe were largely driven by
earnings, with U.S. tech names among the biggest gainers of the
day. Both Yahoo Inc and Broadcom beat revenue
expectations late Tuesday, putting the benchmark S&P 500 on
track for its biggest five-day rally since December 2011.
Yahoo rose 5.9 percent, Broadcom jumped 6.8 percent and
GlaxoSmithKline rose 3.6 percent in London after saying
it expects a vaccine against Ebola to be ready later this year.
Both Yahoo and Broadcom beat revenue expectations, while
GlaxoSmithKline beat earnings expectations.
So far in Europe, 9 percent of STOXX 600 companies
have reported results, of which 65 percent have met or beaten
profit forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters. In the United
States, of the 135 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
results, 68.9 percent beat expectations, higher than the rate
over the previous four quarters, Thomson Reuters data show.
Limiting equity advances was Boeing Co, which dipped
0.9 percent despite reporting higher-than-expected earnings and
raising its outlook. The stock fell amid concerns about signs
that the costs of the 787 Dreamliner were creeping higher.
"The season has been mixed, and the global economy is a
concern for big multinational companies, but the fact that the
market can shake off some bad reports is indicative of what good
footing it is on right now," said Bruce Bittles, chief
investment strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co in Nashville.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.37 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
was up 0.57 percent at 1,306.63.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.99 points, or
0.05 percent, to 16,622.8. The S&P 500 added 4.43 points,
or 0.23 percent, to 1,945.71 and the Nasdaq Composite
gained 10.42 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,429.89.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as data showed a mild rebound in
domestic consumer prices in September. The reading reduced some
bets the Fed might postpone possible plans to raise policy rates
in 2015.
The Labor Department said CPI rose 0.1 percent last month as
increasing food and shelter costs offset a broad decline in
energy prices.
This less dire view on inflation spurred selling in
Treasuries, with yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury
rising to their highest in a week near 2.25 percent.
The 10-year was last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.2234
percent.
Crude prices retreated after data form the U.S government's
Energy Information Administration showed a big rise in crude oil
inventories.
Brent crude fell 10 cents at $86.12 a barrel. U.S.
crude fell 40 cents to $82.09.
The U.S. dollar extended broad-based gains after marginally
higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data coupled with earlier
concerns over European banks sent the greenback to one-week
highs against the euro.
The euro was down 0.39 percent at $1.2664, after
dropping to a fresh one-week low of $1.2657. The dollar traded
at 107.21 yen, a gain of 0.22 percent.
