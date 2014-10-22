* Earnings, inflation data help European shares
* Crude oil retreats on U.S. inventory data
* U.S. bond prices fall as consumer prices edge up
(Adds close of European stock, bond markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 22 Global equity markets edged
higher on Wednesday, lifted by solid corporate results and
benign U.S. inflation data that may give the Federal Reserve
enough leeway to keep interest rates lower for longer, but U.S.
stocks faltered as some big corporate names sold off following
their results.
European stock gains were largely driven by earnings. In
addition, GlaxoSmithKline shares jumped 2.6 percent in
London after it said it expects a vaccine against Ebola to be
ready later this year.
U.S. tech names were also among the biggest gainers, after
both Yahoo Inc and Broadcom beat revenue
expectations late Tuesday.
But Wall Street headed lower as Boeing and Biogen
sold off after their results disappointed investors.
Biogen Idec was the biggest drag on the S&P 500, falling 6.5
percent after the company reported sales of its big-selling new
multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera, that fell short of Wall
Street's lofty expectations.
Boeing Co lost 3.8 percent as analysts raised concern about
the costs of its 787 Dreamliner jet.
"The season has been mixed, and the global economy is a
concern for big multinational companies, but the fact that the
market can shake off some bad reports is indicative of what good
footing it is on right now," said Bruce Bittles, chief
investment strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co in Nashville.
MSCI's all-country world stock index pared
some gains, rising 0.18 percent, while the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.73 percent at 1,308.73.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 44.47 points,
or 0.27 percent, to 16,570.34. The S&P 500 slid 1.74
points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,939.54, and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 11.23 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,408.25.
Boeing Co dipped 3.4 percent, despite reporting
higher-than-expected earnings and raising its outlook, on
concerns that the costs of its 787 Dreamliner were creeping
higher.
But earnings overall remained solid. So far in Europe, 9
percent of STOXX 600 companies have reported results,
of which 65 percent have met or beaten profit forecasts,
according to Thomson Reuters. In the United States, of the 135
companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results, 68.9
percent beat expectations, higher than the rate over the
previous four quarters, Thomson Reuters data show.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as data showed a mild rebound in
domestic consumer prices in September. The reading reduced some
bets the Federal Reserve might postpone possible plans to raise
interest rates in 2015.
The U.S. Labor Department said CPI rose 0.1 percent last
month as increasing food and shelter costs offset a broad
decline in energy prices.
This less dire view on inflation spurred selling in
Treasuries, with yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury
rising to their highest in a week near 2.25 percent.
The 10-year note was last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.2376
percent.
Crude prices retreated on data on inventories. The U.S.
Energy Information Administration said crude stocks rose by 7.11
million barrels, more than double the 2.7 million barrel
increase analysts had expected.
Brent crude was last 1 cent higher at $86.23 a
barrel. U.S. crude fell 65 cents to $81.84.
The U.S. dollar extended broad-based gains. The U.S.
inflation data coupled with earlier concerns over European banks
sent the greenback to one-week highs against the euro.
The euro was down 0.42 percent at $1.2660, after
dropping to a one-week low of $1.2657. The dollar traded at
107.28 yen, a gain of 0.29 percent.
(Additional reporting by Charles Mikolajczak in New York,
reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Leslie Adler)