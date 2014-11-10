(Adds details, new quotes)
* Long-awaited HK-Shanghai connection boosts Chinese shares
* Ruble up 2 pct after central bank scraps formal
intervention
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Nov 10 World equity markets hit their
highest level in more than a month on Monday, lifted by a deal
to give global investors easier access to China's $3.9 trillion
stock market and more gains in U.S. equities.
Wall Street ended higher, with the S&P 500 rising 0.3
percent to 2,038.26, a closing record, while the Dow industrials
gained 0.2 percent to a new closing high of 17,613.74.
The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, Wall Street's favored
index of anxiety, hit its lowest level since mid-September.
MSCI's All-World index, which spans 45
countries, rose 0.4 percent to hit its highest level since late
September. European shares were up 0.7 percent.
"Interest rates are still low, oil prices are low and
everything looks conducive to more strength between now and the
end of the year," said John Kosar, director of research with
Asbury Research in Chicago.
Chinese shares jumped 2.5 percent and Hong Kong's
Hang Seng index climbed almost 1 percent overnight after
officials announced a Nov. 17 start date for a long-awaited
tie-up that will allow global investors to buy Chinese stocks
from Hong Kong. Shares in those markets were the strongest among
major world markets.
In Russia, tough talk from President Vladimir Putin and a
move by the central bank to abandon rules-based currency
intervention sent the ruble soaring after a recent run of
weakness.
The dollar index added to recent gains, reversing
early losses, and was up 0.2 percent as investors continue to
favor the U.S. currency over the lower-yielding units of Japan
and the euro zone. The dollar index, which measures the dollar
against a basket of six major currencies, rose to 87.82 and is
up 12 percent since May.
There was no sign that recent volatility in Russia's ruble
was about to let up. After dabbling with the idea last week,
Russia's central bank formally abolished structured currency
market interventions.
After a dramatic fall in the previous week and volatile
swings of 6 percent on Friday, the ruble was last up almost 1.7
percent at 45.89 to the dollar.
U.S. Treasuries sold off modestly, with the 10-year yield
rising to 2.36 percent on a 17/32 point decline in
the price of the benchmark.
Oil prices initially rose on renewed political tensions in
the Middle East and Ukraine. But they subsequently gave up their
gains, with Brent crude off 1.5 percent at $82.70, and
U.S. light crude off 1.7 percent at $77.63.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by
Hugh Lawson and Dan Grebler)