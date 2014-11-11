* Dow, S&P 500 set record intraday highs
* European shares lifted by upbeat corporate results
* Dollar hits seven-year high versus yen
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. stock prices dipped on
Tuesday after the Dow and Standard & Poor's 500 hit record
intraday highs for a fifth straight session, while the dollar
rose against the yen on the prospect of a delay in a planned
sales tax hike in Japan.
Oil prices fell further on the stronger dollar and robust
output from U.S. shale fields, with Brent crude dropping to a
four-year low below $82 a barrel.
"We have come pretty far, pretty fast. I wouldn't be
surprised to see the market consolidate a little, in the form of
hovering around here or pulling back a little bit," David
Lebovitz, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in New
York, said of U.S. equities.
In midday trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 8.97 points, or 0.05 percent, to 17,604.77, the S&P 500
was down 1.29 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,036.97, and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.99 points, or 0.06
percent, to 4,648.63.
European shares were boosted by positive corporate results.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.3
percent, as strength in telecoms stocks offset a fall in Italian
shares.
Earlier, a 2.1 percent rise propelled Tokyo's Nikkei
to its highest close since October 2007 on speculation that
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might postpone a sales tax hike
planned for next October and call a snap election.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, ticked up 0.1 percent at 420.43.
The rally in Japanese stocks helped push the yen lower
versus the dollar. The greenback hit a seven-year high against
the Japanese currency, of 116.11 yen in European trading
on the EBS trading system.
The euro gained 0.25 percent at $1.2520,
rebounding from a two-year low of $1.2358 hit on Friday.
In the bond market, yields on lower-rated Spanish and
Italian government bonds fell after a member of European Central
Bank's Executive Board, Yves Mersch, said on Monday that the
"critical" state of the euro zone economy made ECB purchases of
government debt possible.
The U.S. bond market was closed for the Veterans Day
holiday.
In the energy market, Brent crude futures in London
fell $1.23, or 1.49 percent, at $81.11 a barrel after hitting a
four-year low of $81.23. Brent crude has lost nearly 30 percent
since June, partly due to rising production, especially in the
United States.
U.S. crude was last down 31 cents, or down 0.4
percent, at $77.09.
Spot gold rose $14.16, or 1.23 percent, to $1,164.29
an ounce, after dropping 2 percent on Monday, as bargain hunters
emerged.
