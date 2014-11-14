* Wall St flat; retail sales, consumer sentiment data strong

* Retail sales data augurs well for holiday season

* Oil rises from 4-year low on OPEC cut hopes (Adds close of European stock, bond markets)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 14 The dollar rallied on Friday, helped by unexpectedly strong U.S. retail sales data, but global equity markets traded near break-even after a hefty run-up over the past three weeks put a damper on strong gains in the near term.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.5 percent in October after stripping out volatile gasoline and food services. The dollar index touched its highest level since June 2010, at 88.267, but later pared gains, off 0.13 percent, at 87.560.

MSCI's all-country world index edged higher, up one-tenth of 1 percent as Wall Street attempted to pull ahead of break-even.

European shares fell, according to one measure, as a mixed bag of euro zone growth data showed France and Germany growing marginally but others like Italy still firmly in recession.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 0.2 percent at 1,344.26.

Stocks on Wall Street were mixed. The benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 12 percent and MSCI's ACWI has gained 8 percent from their respective lows three weeks ago.

Philip Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors in New York, said stocks were dramatically oversold in mid-October, and that data on Friday confirms in his mind that holiday sales at year's end will be "pretty good."

"The market at this point, as a forward-looking discounting mechanism, has started to price some of the good news in," Orlando said. "We've seen the lion's share of the move. Now we just sort of grind higher," he said.

Other data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to a seven-year high this month, another positive sign for spending during the holiday shopping period.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.63 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,636.16. The S&P 500 fell 0.12 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,039.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.32 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,684.47.

The euro rebounded against the dollar to trade 0.33 percent higher 41.2516. Earlier it briefly slipped below $1.24 at $1.2399.

The Japanese yen touched a seven-year low against the dollar, at 116.82 yen, immediately after the release of the U.S. data. The yen was last at 116.31, or 0.50 percent lower.

Oil rose to $79 a barrel, having earlier hit a four-year low, supported by speculation that the prospect of even lower prices may nudge OPEC producers toward cutting output at a meeting in two weeks.

Brent hit an intra-day low of $76.76 earlier, the lowest since September 2010, before climbing back up to $79.05, or $1.56 a barrel higher.

U.S. crude was up 95 cents at $75.16.

U.S. short-dated Treasuries prices dipped, but longer-dated Treasuries prices rose as some buyers stepped in to pick up higher U.S. yields. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose 4/32 in price to yield 2.3293 percent. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Leslie Adler and Andrew Hay)