* Yen steadies against dollar after shock GDP news
* S&P sets new closing high, MSCI global index falls
* European stocks rebound after comments by ECB's Draghi
* Brent falls toward $78 as Japanese growth stalls
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 17 Oil prices fell and global
equity markets were mixed on Monday after news that Japan
unexpectedly slipped into recession in the third quarter renewed
concerns about world growth.
But two blockbuster acquisitions and anticipation of more
European stimulus capped declines and helped lift the S&P 500 to
a record closing high on Wall Street.
The Japanese yen steadied against the U.S. dollar, pulling
back from a fresh seven-year low, as the economic data set the
stage for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay an unpopular sales
tax hike and call an election two years before he has to.
Japan's economy shrank an annualized 1.6 percent after a 7.3
percent slide in the second quarter, when a sales tax hike hit
consumer spending. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 2.1
percent growth in the third quarter, but consumption and exports
remained weak, saddling companies with big inventories.
Tokyo's Nikkei index lost 3 percent, its biggest
one-day drop since August, and Wall Street closed mixed after a
choppy session. Brent oil initially fell more than $1 toward $78
a barrel as Japan is the world's No. 4 crude importer.
"Concern about deceleration of economic growth particularly
in Asia" weighed on markets, said Chad Morganlander, portfolio
manager at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
News that Allergan agreed to be bought by Actavis, while
Halliburton said it would buy Baker Hughes, in deals worth $100
billion, helped offset declines. Allergan and Baker
Hughes were two of the top three point gainers on the
S&P 500, up 5.3 percent and 8.9 percent, respectfully.
Comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
that the bank is ready to do more if its stimulus is not enough
to accelerate the euro zone recovery also offset declines.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, slipped 0.19 percent to 419.52.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 13.01
points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,647.75, while the S&P 500
rose 1.5 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,041.32. The Nasdaq
Composite lost 17.54 points, or 0.37 percent, to
4,671.00.
European shares rebounded, turning solidly positive after
Draghi reasserted he was ready to do more to fight deflation.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.51 percent to close at 1,352.01.
Yields on most lower-rated euro zone bonds fell because
Draghi said unconventional monetary policy measures could
include buying sovereign debt.
Italian 10-year bond yields fell 5 basis
points to 2.29 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields
fell 3 basis points to 2.21 percent
Brent crude settled down 10 cents at $78.31 a
barrel, after dipping as low as $77.94 earlier in the session.
U.S. crude for December delivery settled down 18 cents at
$75.64 a barrel.
The dollar was last at 116.45 yen, 0.15 percent
higher, after earlier rising as high as 117.04 yen.
The dollar also gained against the euro after an ECB
executive board member said the bank could theoretically extend
purchases to gold, shares, exchange-traded funds or other assets
if more action is needed to stimulate the region's economy.
The euro was last at $1.2451, down 0.56 percent.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell in choppy trading as
investors took profits on gains fueled by the weak Japanese
data.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
down 5/32 in price to yield 2.3399 percent.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)