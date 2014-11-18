* Yen falls to seven-year low against dollar
* Wall Street's S&P 500 at record highs
* German ZEW survey up for first time since Dec. 2013
* Oil's price slide steepens
(Adds midday prices, accelerating decline in oil)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Nov 18 Stock markets around the world
rose on Tuesday and the yen hit a seven-year low as news of a
surprise election and a delayed tax increase in Japan
strengthened hopes for new stimulus measures a day after data
showed the country was back in recession.
Japan's currency fell through 117 yen to the dollar, a low
last touched during October 2007, but recovered some as the U.S.
dollar declined against the euro and other major currencies,
Bond yields eased.
Oil prices dropped again, with Brent under $79 a barrel.
Investors also cheered a better-than-expected reading of
German investor and analyst sentiment, which pointed to a more
positive outlook for Europe's No. 1 economy.
The MSCI index of world stocks was up 0.74
percent. Shares in Tokyo rose 2.2 percent, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 gained 0.6 percent.
Wall Street got additional lift from merger deals and benign
U.S. inflation data. The S&P 500 was last up 0.53 percent
to 2,052.19, which was above a record top touched Monday. Other
indices were also up.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's call for parliament to
be dissolved on Friday is seen as likely to bring more measures
to stimulate growth.
The yen fell against the dollar after Abe's comments,
extending recent losses in the wake of stimulus measures
announced by Japan's central bank. But some investors later
unwound positions, putting dollar/yen at 116.69.
The euro rose as high as $1.2540 and core euro zone
bond yields climbed after the German survey, which added to
optimism after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said on
Monday he was ready to do more to boost growth.
"The first rise all year in German investor optimism helped
ignite a short-covering rally for the euro," said market analyst
Joe Manimbo of Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The dollar index was off 0.44 percent.
U.S. Treasury debt prices edged higher after a core
inflation measure showed just a tepid rise in prices last month,
affirming expectations the Federal Reserve will take its time
raising interest rates.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 4/32 in price to yield 2.33 percent, from 2.34 percent late
Monday.
German Bund yields hovering near record lows have weighed on
Treasuries. The German 10-year was last up 0.035 in
price, yielding 0.798 percent.
Brent crude oil fell below $79 a barrel as traders tested
OPEC's willingness to agree on a coordinated output cut.
Brent crude, which traded above $115 as recently as
June, was down 49 cents to $78.82 per barrel while U.S. crude
lost 97 cents to $74.67.
(Additional Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Barani
Krishnan and Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)