* Wall Street's S&P 500, Dow at record highs
* Yen falls to seven-year low against dollar
* Oil's price slide steepens
(Adds New York closings, late prices)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Nov 18 Stock markets around the world
rose on Tuesday and the yen hit a seven-year low as news of a
snap election and a delayed tax increase in Japan bolstered
hopes for new stimulus measures a day after data showed the
country was back in recession.
Wall Street got additional lift from merger deals, rises in
healthcare issues and benign U.S. inflation data, with the S&P
500 and Dow Jones industrial average closing at new highs.
Japan's currency fell through 117 yen to the U.S. dollar, a
low last touched in October 2007, but recovered some as the
dollar declined against the euro and other major currencies,
Oil prices dropped again, with Brent under $79 a barrel.
Investors also cheered a better-than-expected reading of
German investor and analyst sentiment, which pointed to a more
positive outlook for Europe's No. 1 economy.
The MSCI index of world stocks was up 0.7
percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.23 percent to a
record closing high of 17,687.82, while the S&P 500 ended
higher for a fourth straight session and was at a new all-time
peak. The S&P health care index was up 1.6 percent.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's call for parliament to
be dissolved on Friday is seen as likely to bring more measures
to stimulate growth.
The yen fell against the dollar after Abe's comments,
extending recent losses in the wake of stimulus measures
announced by Japan's central bank. But some investors later
unwound positions, putting dollar/yen at 116.88 yen.
The euro rose as high as $1.2545 and core euro zone
bond yields climbed after the German survey.
"The first rise all year in German investor optimism helped
ignite a short-covering rally for the euro," said market analyst
Joe Manimbo of Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The dollar index was off 0.4 percent.
U.S. Treasury debt prices edged higher after a core
inflation measure showed just a tepid rise in prices last month,
affirming expectations the Federal Reserve will take its time
raising interest rates.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 5/32 in price to yield 2.32 percent, from 2.34 percent late
Monday.
German Bund yields hovering near record lows have weighed on
Treasuries. The German 10-year was last up 0.035 in
price, yielding 0.798 percent.
Brent crude oil fell well below $79 a barrel as traders
tested OPEC's willingness to agree on a coordinated output cut.
Brent crude, which traded above $115 as recently as
June, was down 91 cents to $78.40 per barrel while U.S. crude
lost $1.30 to $74.34.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Barani
Krishnan and Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler
and James Dalgleish)