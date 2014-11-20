* Shares fall after weak euro zone, China PMI data * Wall Street gains on U.S. factory, housing data * China flash PMI shows contraction in factory output * Yen touches seven-year low vs dollar (Adds U.S. stocks gains, latest prices) By Michael Connor NEW YORK, Nov 20 World stock markets slipped on Thursday on signs the Chinese and European economies were cooling, while Japan's yen slid to a seven-year low against the dollar on expectations of more Japanese stimulus. Wall Street prices rose as U.S. data on factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region and the housing market offset worries about global demand. But the troubling data on the global economy fueled price gains in U.S. government debt. The MSCI index of world stocks was flat, while a gauge of European stocks provisionally closed down 0.3 percent. The data from purchasing managers indexes showing "slowing growth in China and the euro zone helped put risk appetite on the back foot," said strategist Gennadiy Goldberg at TD Securities in New York. The China flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed factory output contracted in the world's second-biggest economy for the first time in six months. . In Europe, signs were equally gloomy. The private sector in Germany grew at its slowest pace in 16 months, and in France a slight pick-up was overshadowed by the fastest drop in new orders in more than a year. With the data adding pressures on the European Central Bank as it ponders possible asset-buying schemes, euro zone government bond yields fell and the euro fell for the first time in three days. The yield on Germany's 10-year Bund fell to 0.8 percent. The yen hit a seven-year low against the dollar and slid to a six-year low against the euro despite the weak euro zone data. The euro last traded at $1.2520, off an overnight three-week high of $1.2602. The yen last traded at 118.22 to the dollar. Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.4 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,691.13, the S&P 500 gained 4.09 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,052.81, and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.12 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,697.84. Data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank showed that factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region grew at its fastest pace in two decades, while industry data showed U.S. home resales jumped to their highest in more than a year in October. And a gauge of future U.S. economic activity gained more than expected last month. U.S. Treasury debt prices rose as many investors sought safety in government bonds. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were up 2/32 in price to yield 2.34 percent from 2.36 percent late Wednesday. Brent oil rallied ahead of what is shaping up to be a landmark OPEC meeting next week. It was last at $78.76 a barrel, up 67 cents. U.S. crude was up 33 cents at $74.91. (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)