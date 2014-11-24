(Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline,
* Dow industrials, S&P 500 hit new record highs
* Central banks boost buying sentiment
* China ready to ease further after rate cut - sources
* Euro rebounds from 28-mth trough on vow to fight deflation
* Oil regains some lost ground ahead of OPEC meeting
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Nov 24 U.S. stocks opened higher on
Monday, extending a global equity rally in Asia and Europe
fueled by merger activity and signals that central banks were
willing to step further into the economic breach to support
growth and inflation.
Share prices found support after a Reuters report that the
People's Bank of China was ready to further ease monetary policy
to head of slowing inflation. This followed Friday's interest
rate cut by the country's central bank.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi also looked to
be clearing the way for full-scale government bond buying that
investors hoped for, but was opposed by Germany's Bundesbank.
The euro added to gains versus the dollar after data showed
growth in the U.S. services sector fell short of forecasts. This
followed an earlier report indicating German business sentiment
rebounded in November, breaking a streak of six straight
declines.
Merger activity on Monday, with deals in the packaging
sector in Switzerland, automotive parts in Korea, insurance in
the United States, mobile phones in Nigeria and
biopharmaceuticals in the Netherlands was adding to the
risk-taking sentiment.
"The carry-over effect from China, taken with the fact that
the U.S. is pretty healthy, and you have a market with a bias to
trend higher, especially on the cyclical front," said Mike
Gibbs, who helps oversee more than $500 billion as co-head of
the equity advisory group at Raymond James in Memphis,
Tennessee.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index traded above
Friday's record close, gaining 0.29 percent to 2063.50. The Dow
Jones industrial average rose 0.19 percent to 17,843.49
in early New York trade.
Shares in Shanghai jumped almost 2 percent, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 1.1 percent. Tokyo was closed for a
holiday.
European markets were slightly less bullish, with German
and French stock indexes rising 0.7 percent to
0.8 percent, while UK stocks were down less than 0.2 percent.
"The markets are continuing to react to the Chinese rate cut
on Friday and to Draghi's comments," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
head of private client research at London-based investment
manager Charles Stanley.
In commodity markets, oil was slightly higher ahead of a key
OPEC meeting on Thursday amid uncertainty over whether there
would be an agreement on a meaningful cut in output to support
prices. Brent rose 5 cents at $80.41 a barrel, while
U.S. crude added 22 cents to $76.72. Prices have tumbled
30 percent since June to their lowest levels in over four years.
Gold was steady near $1,200 an ounce, as traders
cheered the prospect of more global stimulus.
The euro rose 0.40 percent to $1.2435.
U.S. Treasury prices dipped ahead of new debt
supply this week and profit-taking ahead of the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)