By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 26 The dollar fell on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. home sales data, but global equity markets edged higher on hopes for more stimulus from the European Central Bank and the prospect that stocks are a better investment than other alternatives.

The less-than housing robust data fed worries the U.S. economy might be losing momentum. Also feeding those concerns was data showing U.S. consumer spending rose modestly in October while a key measure of business spending plans fell for a second straight month.

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose for a third straight month last month but a downward revision to September's pace of sales suggested the housing market's recovery would remain gradual.

The Commerce Department said sales gained 0.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 458,000 units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 472,000-unit pace last month.

"With the global backdrop being so weak, the onus is on the U.S. data to be very strong," said Chris McReynolds, head of U.S. Treasury trading at Barclays in New York. "Anytime it veers off that very strong course, people start decreasing their probability of a Fed move." Weaker data raises the likelihood that the Fed will wait longer to hike interest rates.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against a basket of six currencies, fell to a session low of 87.520 before retracing to 87.587, down 0.38 percent.

The euro rose 0.34 percent against the dollar, to $1.2516. Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.33 percent, to 117.56 yen.

MSCI's all-country world equity index rose 0.19 percent to 427.56 points, and the pan-European FTSEurofirst index was up 0.06 percent at 1,389.67.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.66 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,811.28. The S&P 500 rose 1.94 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,068.97, and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.19 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,773.44.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in over a month, while long-dated yields also hit more one-month lows on the weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and continued low yields in Europe.

Brent crude oil dropped toward $77 per barrel after Iran signaled OPEC was unlikely to push for a major change in oil output despite a collapse in prices. Crude later pared losses.

Benchmark Brent futures were down 28 cents at $78.05 a barrel. U.S. crude was down 10 cents at $73.99 a barrel.

