* Euro recovers from 12-year low
* European stocks power higher, German DAX hits new high
* Crude oil falls, gold prices weaken again
(Updates to the open of U.S. trading, changes dateline;
previous LONDON)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 16 Stock markets around the
world rallied on Monday, with U.S. shares recovering after an
extended period of weakness as the U.S. dollar weakened and
eased concerns about its impact on corporate profits, while the
euro recovered from a 12-year low.
European shares jumped, with German stocks surging to a
record high, while Wall Street rebounded after three straight
weekly declines.
The euro rose 1 percent to $1.06 after Italy's
central bank governor expressed concerns about the pace of its
fall to 12-year lows as the European Central Bank launched
quantitative easing.
It had fallen to $1.0457 in the Asian session, its lowest
since January 2003. The euro has lost roughly a quarter of its
value against the dollar since mid-2014 and suffered its biggest
weekly fall since September 2011 last week, shedding 3.2
percent.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, fell 0.9 percent.
The strength in the dollar "has put a lot of worry on
(equities) investors," said Nick Colas, chief market strategist
at brokerage ConvergEx, in New York. "We're looking for a floor
for the euro and are just happy its not plummeting like it has
been for the last six months."
European shares rose 0.7 percent while Germany's
DAX was up 1.9 percent at 12,133, a record level. The
MSCI International ACWI Price Index rose 0.9
percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 160.45
points, or 0.90 percent, at 17,909.76. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 17.90 points, or 0.87 percent, at 2,071.30.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 37.90 points, or 0.78
percent, at 4,909.66.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
9/32, the yield at 2.077 percent.
Investors were looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy
decision on Wednesday. Recent weak U.S. inflation and retail
sales data have not derailed expectations the Fed will tighten
monetary policy. Views that higher rates and a stronger dollar
will hit U.S. corporate profits have dragged on shares.
Many investors expect the Fed to remove its pledge to remain
"patient" about raising rates for the first time since 2006.
Economists polled by Reuters split almost evenly on whether a
rate increase will come in June or later in the year.
Oil prices continued to tumble, with U.S. crude
dropping 2.5 percent to a six-year low of $43.71 per barrel on
expectations of oversupply. The International Energy Agency said
on Friday a global glut of oil is growing and U.S. production
shows no sign of slowing. Brent was 2.3
percent lower at $53.42.
Gold prices fell 0.3 percent, the 10th decline in the
past 11 sessions. Silver was flat while copper
rose 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dan Grebler)