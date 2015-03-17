* Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting
* Wall Street stocks decline; most European markets lower
* Crude oil continues recent downtrend
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 17 Stocks mostly fell on Tuesday
as the Federal Reserve opened a two-day policy meeting, which is
being closely watched for signs of when the U.S. central bank
will raise interest rates.
Trading was volatile in other asset classes. Crude oil
prices edged lower and remained on track for their eighth
decline in the past nine sessions, but were well off lows of the
day. The U.S. dollar index turned flat, rebounding off earlier
weakness.
The euro, which recently hit a 12-year low, rose
against the dollar for a second straight session, though it was
off its session peak.
European equity markets retreated from gains built on the
euro's decline, which cheapens the price of exports from the
euro zone. London's market was an exception, and Asian
markets ended higher.
U.S. crude oil hit a six-year low of $42.63 a barrel
before paring losses to trade down 0.2 percent, at $43.79. The
recent weakness has come on oversupply and the possibility that
a nuclear agreement with Iran could add to the glut.
Brent crude fell 1.3 percent to $53.22 per barrel.
Investors were awaiting the release of the Fed's policy
statement on Wednesday afternoon. Many analysts expect the Fed
to remove the word "patient" from its statement to describe its
approach to raising rates later in the year. Doing so would put
the Fed a step closer to its first rate hike since 2006.
Economists polled by Reuters are almost evenly split on
whether a rate increase will come in June or later in the year.
Recent U.S. data, including Tuesday's on February housing
starts, has fueled talk that the Fed will remain on hold as long
as possible.
"A lot of today's decline is speculation on how the Fed will
respond, along with the sense that (U.S.) growth is weak," said
Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in
Cleveland.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 137.69 points,
or 0.77 percent, to 17,839.73, the S&P 500 lost 9.54
points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,071.65, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 4.05 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,925.46.
The MSCI International ACWI price index
slipped 0.2 percent while European shares ended 0.7
percent lower, a day after hitting a 7-1/2-year high.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
11/32 in price, pushing the yield down to 2.0594 percent.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.0592, having earlier risen
as much as 0.8 percent. Earlier this week, the euro dropped to a
12-year low of $1.0457.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of major currencies, was flat at 99.612. On Monday, the
index posted its biggest drop in more than a month.
Gold prices fell 0.4 percent while silver was
down 0.4 percent. Copper lost 1 percent in its second
straight daily decline.
(Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)