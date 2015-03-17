* Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting
* Wall St stocks broadly lower but Nasdaq rises with Apple
* Brent crude up for 1st day in four while U.S. crude falls
(Updates to close of U.S. trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 17 Stocks mostly ended lower on
Tuesday as investors turned their focus to the Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting, which is being closely watched for signs
of when the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates.
Wall Street stocks were broadly lower, pulling back after
Monday's rally, but the S&P and the Dow pared losses in
afternoon trading and the Nasdaq posted gains as Apple Inc
rose 1.7 percent.
Other asset classes were also volatile. U.S. crude oil
traded up as much as 0.7 percent but finished lower, its eighth
decline in the past nine sessions, while Brent crude closed up
for the first time in four days.
The U.S. dollar index turned flat, after earlier weakness.
The euro, which recently hit a 12-year low, rose against
the dollar for a second straight session as soft U.S. data
cooled the dollar's recent rally.
Investors are awaiting the Fed's policy statement on
Wednesday afternoon after the close of its meeting.
"People are waiting for the Fed to provide some degree of
clarity going forward," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market
strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Many analysts expect the Fed to remove the word "patient"
from its statement to describe its approach to raising rates
later in the year. Doing so would put the Fed a step closer to
its first rate hike since 2006.
Economists polled by Reuters are almost evenly split on
whether a rate increase will come in June or later in the year.
Recent U.S. data, including Tuesday's on February housing
starts, has fueled talk that the Fed will remain on hold.
"If they're still on pace for a mid-year move, whatever
language they use doesn't make a difference," O'Rourke said.
U.S. crude oil settled down 42 cents at $43.46 per
barrel, after hitting a six-year low of $42.63. The recent
weakness has come on oversupply and the possibility that a
nuclear agreement with Iran could add to the glut.
Brent crude closed up 7 cents at $53.51 a barrel.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 128.41 points,
or 0.71 percent, to 17,849.01, the S&P 500 lost 6.99
points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,074.2, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 7.93 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,937.44.
The MSCI International ACWI price index
slipped 0.1 percent, well off its session lows of 0.45 percent.
European shares ended 0.7 percent lower a day after
hitting a 7-1/2-year high. European equity
markets retreated from gains built on the euro's decline, which
cheapens the price of exports from the euro zone.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
12/32 in price, pushing the yield down to 2.0542 percent.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.0590, having earlier risen
as much as 0.8 percent. Earlier this week, the euro dropped to a
12-year low of $1.0457.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of major currencies, rose less than 0.1 percent to
99.657. On Monday, the index posted its biggest drop in more
than a month.
Gold prices fell 0.5 percent while silver was
down 0.5 percent. Copper lost 1.1 percent in its second
straight daily decline.
