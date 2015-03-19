* Wall St mostly retreats after Fed-driven gains; Nasdaq up
* Dollar rallies after sharp losses, euro down more than 2
pct
* Oil falls after Kuwait says OPEC not likely to cut output
(Updates to close of U.S. trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks ended mostly
lower on Thursday while the dollar resumed its upward trend in a
broad rally as investors resumed a bullish stance on the
greenback.
The activity was largely a retreat from Wednesday's heavy
move into riskier assets like stocks and oil, after the Federal
Reserve's policy statement struck a more dovish tone than
investors had anticipated.
The dollar rebounded from its biggest one-day fall against
the euro and sterling in six years. The euro fell more than 2
percent on Thursday, continuing a downward slope that has
dragged the currency down more than 20 percent against the
dollar since mid-2014.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday indicated it preferred a
more gradual path to normalizing benchmark interest rates,
slashing rate projections over the next few years and lowering
its outlook on the U.S. economy.
The reaction to the comments was "not the kind of market
that's going to prevail, so it makes sense that pretty much
everything we're seeing today is just a reversal of yesterday's
move," said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer of equities
for Charles Schwab Investment Management in San Francisco.
Over the longer term, he added, "I expect the dollar to
remain strong and commodity prices will continue to be weak."
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.7 percent. Against
the yen, the dollar rose 0.68 percent, to 120.91 yen
The euro fell 2 percent to $1.0643, extending its
year-to-date decline to about 12 percent. Further weakness could
come with the European Central Bank having just started its
bond-buying program and Greek debt negotiations still
unresolved.
Aguilar said the odds were "pretty high" that the euro would
fall under parity with the dollar.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 116.83 points,
or 0.65 percent, to 17,959.36, the S&P 500 lost 10.18
points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,089.32, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.55 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,992.38.
The Nasdaq was supported by large-cap biotech stocks.
Regeneron Pharma rose 2.9 percent to $486.02 while
Biogen Idec rose 1.3 percent to $433.65.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares closed 0.46 percent higher, ending at its
highest level since 2007.
MSCI's all-country world index, a measure of
equity performance in 46 countries, was flat, paring earlier
gains of nearly 0.9 percent.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on the
view that the Fed is moving closer to raising rates despite
Wednesday's dovish statement.
Ten-year Treasury notes were last down 7/32 in
price to yield 1.9720 percent.
Brent crude oil fell back toward $54 a barrel after Kuwait
said the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries had no
choice but to keep production steady, refocusing the market on
global oversupply.
Brent for May delivery settled at $54.43 per barrel,
down 2.6 percent. U.S. crude for April delivery fell 1.6
percent to settle at $43.96. Both had rallied sharply on
Wednesday, with Brent up nearly 4.5 percent.
Gold rose 0.4 percent while silver jumped 1.25
percent and copper climbed 3.2 percent in its biggest
one-day jump since early February.
(Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)