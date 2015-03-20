* Euro set for best week in over two years
* Wall St stocks rally; S&P set for weekly gain
* Oil sharply higher despite oversupply concerns
* European stocks helped after Athens' assurances
(Updates to afternoon trading, recasts lead and adds Nike
results)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 20 The U.S. dollar fell sharply
on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly decline
against the euro in more than three years, helping to drive a
rally in Wall Street stocks and crude oil.
Riskier assets like equities were in general on track for a
strong week, largely driven by the Federal Reserve's policy
statement on Wednesday, which struck a more dovish tone than
investors had expected. The Fed appeared to argue against an
interest rate hike in June.
The dollar index is up more than 20 percent since mid-2014.
The dollar's strength for some time buoyed U.S. stocks because
it served as evidence of a growing economy, but lately there
have been concerns of the impact on profits of U.S.
multinational companies.
U.S. crude futures were on track for their first weekly
advance of the past five, while the S&P 500 was set to snap a
three-week losing streak. The euro was on pace for its
biggest weekly jump against the dollar in more than three years,
while the U.S. dollar index was set for its biggest weekly drop
since 2011.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, fell 1.7 percent, its biggest
one-day decline since October 2011. The euro rose 1.87 percent
to $1.0859 on Friday, while the yen rose 0.54 percent
against the dollar.
"This is just some counter-trend correction in the dollar
and is transitory," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist, at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
European equities closed higher. The FTSEurofirst 300 index
posted its highest close since mid-2007, finishing up
0.8 percent at 1,610.93. Greek equities rose 2.9 percent
after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras assured European Union
creditors his coalition would soon present economic reforms to
unlock cash to stave off bankruptcy. In
addition, the longer-term weakness of the euro was seen as
boosting the region's economy and corporate earnings.
MSCI's all-country world index of equity
performance in 46 countries rose 1.54 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 226.52 points,
or 1.26 percent, to 18,185.55, the S&P 500 gained 24.13
points, or 1.15 percent, to 2,113.4, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 47.84 points, or 0.96 percent, to 5,040.22.
Share of Nike Inc, a Dow component, jumped 5
percent, to $103.40, a day after the company reported strong
quarterly results, though it warned about the impact of the
dollar on the current quarter.
"The reaction to Nike has been positive and the stock is up
nicely. It has been a strong name, but currency is going to have
an impact," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of
Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.
The biotech index rose 0.5, powered by a 9.4 percent
gain in Biogen Idec after the company announced
promising results of an early-stage study of its drug to treat
Alzheimer's.
The market may see heightened volatility heading into
Friday's close as a result of quadruple witching: the expiration
of stock options, index options, index futures and single-stock
futures.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
12/32 in price, pushing the yield down to 1.9303 percent.
Brent crude rose 1 percent to $54.99 per barrel
while U.S. crude futures for April delivery jumped 5
percent to $46.17. While concerns remain about oversupply, oil
was boosted by the dollar's decline.
Both gold and silver rose for a third straight
session, also helped by the dollar's weakness.
Gold rose 1.2 percent while silver jumped 4.7 percent. Copper
rose 3.2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Chuck
Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)