* U.S. durable goods data disappoint
* European shares retreat further from 7-1/2-year highs
* Euro's rise worries exporters
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 25 Wall Street stocks and the
dollar slipped on Wednesday as government data signaled the U.S.
economic expansion was slowing, while gains in the euro prompted
a pullback in European stock markets.
A modest lift at the opening bell for U.S. stocks on news of
a deal between Kraft Foods and Heinz Co to create North
America's third-largest food company failed to hold, with stocks
fading after data showed unexpectedly weak U.S. durable goods
orders.
The Commerce Department data showed business investment
spending plans fell for a sixth straight month in February, a
report that could lead economists to lower their first-quarter
U.S. growth estimates and cause the Federal Reserve to delay
interest rate hikes.
"The dollar strength can sap earnings growth, but if you
continue to see soft economic data here, a confirmation of
decelerating growth, that will certainly affect the market,"
said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel, Nicolaus &
Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average was down
88.71 points, or 0.49 percent, at 17,922.43. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 7.09 points, or 0.34 percent,
at 2,084.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 50.75
points, or 1.02 percent, at 4,943.97.
Kraft's shares were up more than $25 to $87.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
companies fell 0.7 percent, as the euro rose, in part because of
data showing business in Germany was up.
Germany's Ifo index rose for the fifth successive month to
its highest since July 2014, suggesting growth in Europe's
largest economy rebounded again in the first quarter of 2015.
The data, based on a survey of 7,000 firms, was stronger
than forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and helped push
the euro back toward $1.10.
Euro strength hit the exporter-heavy German DAX index
, however, prompting some profit-taking, analysts said.
The single currency was last at $1.0963, up 0.4 percent on
the day and rising toward Tuesday's peak of $1.1029.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major currencies, slipped 0.3 percent to
96.932. The yen was up 0.1 percent at 119.60 to the dollar
.
"Markets are still feeling the effects of the Fed stance
from last week and a lot of long dollar positions are being
flushed out," said Ian Gunner, portfolio manager at Altana Hard
Currency Fund.
U.S. interest rates were little changed, with the benchmark
10-year Treasury note yielding a near flat 1.885
percent.
Brent crude oil rose 51 cents to $55.62 a barrel,
having fallen earlier on mounting evidence that China's
strategic oil reserves may be nearly full and with U.S. reserves
also ballooning. U.S. crude added 54 cents to $48.05.
Gold slipped but kept close to a 2 1/2-week high on the
growing expectation the Fed will not raise rates until
September. Spot gold was last at $1,195.80 an ounce.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York, additional reporting;
by Blaise Robinson in Paris, Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo and
Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Catherine Evan and
Dan Grebler)