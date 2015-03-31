(Updates with midafternoon U.S. trading)
* Euro heads for biggest quarterly fall since introduction
* Greek debt negotiations weigh on euro, dollar gains
* U.S. stocks off despite strong consumer confidence, M&A
* Oil pares losses as Iran nuclear talks deadline may extend
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. stocks retreated on
Tuesday following the previous session's rally, though major
indexes were headed for a positive first quarter, while monetary
policy changes and worries about Greece put the euro on track
for its biggest quarterly fall.
Investors are betting that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates this year, boosting the dollar. But the
European Central Bank has launched a one-trillion-euro economic
stimulus program, which has put the euro under pressure.
The currency was down 0.7 percent against the dollar
while the greenback was on track for its biggest
quarterly rise against the world's top six currencies
since 2008.
U.S. stocks were helped by two days of corporate takeover
announcements, including several biotech deals on Monday and
Charter Communications' plan to buy Bright House
Networks for roughly $10 billion.
But they were not enough to boost equities. The Dow Jones
industrial average was down 84.78 points, or 0.47
percent, at 17,891.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 7.20 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,079.04. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was down 20.50 points, or 0.41 percent,
at 4,926.94.
"This has been a good quarter and we had a good move
yesterday. I think a lot of people want to take some profits
heading into the new quarter and ahead of Friday's jobs report
and the upcoming earnings season," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices were both on
track to end the first quarter with ninth straight quarterly
advances, the longest such streak for the S&P since 1998 and the
longest in Nasdaq's history.
Despite that, all three major indices were headed for March
declines.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose, getting a lift from buying
by institutional investors preparing their portfolios for the
end of the quarter. The benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note was up 7/32, the yield at 1.9353
percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index dipped 0.7
percent as traders squared up for the quarter end.
Greece's debt negotiations have made investors uneasy on
both sides of the Atlantic. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said
on Monday that Athens had a certain degree of flexibility on
which reforms to implement but stressed that they must "add up."
Greece's leader Alexis Tsipras responded by appealing for an
"honest compromise" but warned he would not agree to
unconditional demands.
Oil took a slide on prospects that OPEC member Iran could
reach a deal on its nuclear program that could allow Tehran to
sell more of its oil onto an already saturated market.
U.S. crude was last down 0.43 percent at $48.47 per
barrel while Brent fell 0.6 percent to $55.69.
