* European shares push higher as Q2 gets under way
* U.S. stocks, U.S. dollar dips after weak private sector
job data
* Oil rallies as talks on Iran continue
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stocks fell for a second
day and the dollar dipped after a weaker-than-expected report on
private sector employment spurred investor concerns that a
highly anticipated monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday could also
point to slowing economic growth.
However, oil futures rallied as talks over Iran's nuclear
program continued, curbing expectations of an immediate deal
that would allow Iranian crude on to the market.
The ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private
employers added 189,000 jobs last month, well below economists'
expectations for 225,000 jobs. The report was the weakest since
January 2014.
The employment data also dragged down U.S. Treasuries yields
as investors bet that the Federal Reserve may not raise rates
until the end of 2015
"The correlation between ADP and the payroll report isn't
terribly strong, but given the size of the miss, this could
cause investors to pause and reassess the landscape," said David
Lebovitz, global market strategist for J.P. Morgan Asset
Management in New York.
At 11:22 a.m. EDT (1522 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 76.6 points, or 0.43 percent, to 17,699.52,
the S&P 500 lost 7.47 points, or 0.36 percent, to
2,060.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.44 points,
or 0.52 percent, to 4,875.45.
The rebound in oil prices helped boost the S&P 500 index's
energy sector, making it one of three sectors to show gains for
the benchmark index on Wednesday.
After a decline on Tuesday, Europe's benchmark FTSEurofirst
300 recovered and was up 0.45 percent. London's FTSE
was up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX rose 0.3
percent and France's CAC was up 0.71 percent after euro
zone manufacturing data was revised higher.
Euro zone bonds remained in favor as the European Central
Bank pushed on with its 1 trillion euro buying plan, while oil
was under pressure amid hopes of an Iran nuclear
deal that is expected to loosen sanctions on the OPEC member.
Data from China was less robust, bolstering a view that
Beijing has to provide more stimulus to keep growth on track,
with some analysts eyeing moves to directly push down the yuan's
value.
The HSBC/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) came in at 49.6, slightly higher than a preliminary
"flash" reading of 49.2, but still below the 50-mark separating
contraction from expansion.
An employment subindex contracted for a 17th straight month,
falling to its lowest since August 2014.
Japan's Nikkei sank 0.9 percent after a lacklustre Bank of
Japan business survey.
After Greece failed on Tuesday to reach an initial deal on
reforms with its lenders, the Athex General Composite Share
Price index was down 1.3 percent.
The Iran nuclear talks pushed Brent crude up 2.9
percent to $56.71 a barrel while U.S. crude was up 3.4
percent at $49.19.
"A lot of people were expecting the deal to be done
overnight and Iran to be pumping a million barrels tomorrow.
That's not going to be the case," said Amrita Sen, chief oil
analyst at Energy Aspects.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica in New York and
Mimanshu Ojha in London; Editing by Tom Heneghan and Bernadette
Baum)