By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks snapped back on
Thursday after two sessions of losses, as a fall in jobless
claims boosted optimism ahead of a key payrolls report, while
oil tumbled on fears of worsening oversupply if sanctions over
Iran's nuclear program are dropped.
Data showing an unexpected fall in the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits boosted sentiment
before the U.S. Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report for
March, which will be released on the Good Friday holiday.
U.S. and European stock markets will be closed on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters expect a gain of 245,000 jobs, down
from 295,000 in February.
Trading could become volatile as participants position for
Friday's data. Weak payrolls would not necessarily spook Wall
Street, however, since a below-consensus jobs number could ease
concerns of a nearer-term Federal Reserve interest rate rise.
"People are looking ahead to the jobs report and right now
it would be a surprise if it was weaker than expected," said
John Carey, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment Management
in Boston, though he said playing it ahead of time could be
tricky.
Oil prices fell as much as 4 percent after global powers
negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran called for a news
conference after more than a week of talks in Switzerland.
Tehran is hoping for a deal that will end crippling economic
sanctions and allow it to sell millions of barrels of oil.
A measure of equity indexes worldwide rose, boosted by gains
in U.S., emerging markets and Japanese shares. European shares
slipped after Greece's lenders said the country needed to do
more to unlock financial aid.
MSCI's all-country world index was last
up 0.75 percent, at 427.74 while its emerging markets index
gained 1.32 percent to 995.88. The FTSEurofirst index
of 300 leading European companies closed down 0.20
percent at 1,586.76.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 0.21
percent, at 17,735.54. The S&P 500 was up 0.28 percent,
at 2,065.38. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.08 percent,
at 4,884.03.
Brent crude was last down 4.4 percent, at $54.58 a
barrel. U.S. crude was down 2.9 percent, at $48.63.
Prices of safe-haven U.S. Treasury debt slipped. Benchmark
10-year Treasury notes were last down 7/32 in price
to yield 1.89 percent, from a yield of 1.87 percent late
Wednesday.
The dollar slipped against major currencies, despite the
strong U.S. data, as traders took profits from bullish dollar
positions ahead of the jobs report, which could lead to volatile
trading on thin volumes in the currency market.
Thursday's unemployment data, "after disappointments, will
help the dollar, but the focus is still on Friday's jobs
report," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.74 percent
at 97.458. Spot gold fell $3.75 or 0.31 percent, to
$1,200.25 an ounce.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Lionel
Laurent in London and Daniel Bases and Ryan Vlastelica in New
York; Editing by James Dalgleish)