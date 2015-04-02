* Drop in U.S. jobless claims fuels optimism
* Traders eye U.S. March nonfarm payrolls data
* Oil slips as Iran talks back in focus
* U.S. dollar falls ahead of U.S. jobs data
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks snapped back on
Thursday after two sessions of losses, as a fall in jobless
claims increased optimism ahead of a key payrolls report, while
oil tumbled on fears of worsening oversupply if sanctions over
Iran's nuclear program are dropped.
Data showing an unexpected fall in the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits boosted sentiment
before the U.S. Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report for
March, which will be released on the Good Friday holiday.
U.S. and European stock markets will be closed on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters expect a gain of 245,000 jobs, down
from 295,000 in February.
Trading could become volatile as participants position for
Friday's data. Weak payrolls would not necessarily spook Wall
Street, however, since a below-consensus jobs number could ease
concerns over a nearer-term Federal Reserve interest rate rise.
"People are looking ahead to the jobs report, and right now
it would be a surprise if it was weaker than expected," said
John Carey, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment Management
in Boston.
Oil prices fell as much as 5 percent as Iran and world
powers reached a preliminary pact on Tehran's nuclear program,
but pared losses after officials said talks for a final
agreement will continue through June. Tehran is hoping for a
deal that will end crippling economic sanctions and allow it to
sell millions of barrels of oil.
A measure of equity indexes worldwide rose, boosted by gains
in U.S., emerging markets and Japanese shares. European shares
slipped after Greece's lenders said the country needed to do
more to unlock financial aid.
MSCI's all-country world index was last
up 0.71 percent at 427.57, while its emerging markets index
gained 1.32 percent to 995.95. The FTSEurofirst index
of 300 leading European companies closed down 0.20
percent at 1,586.76.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 0.27
percent at 17,746.53. The S&P 500 was up 0.3 percent at
2,065.84. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.09 percent at
4,884.45.
Brent crude settled down $2.15, or 3.8 percent, at
$54.95 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down 95 cents, or 1.9
percent, at $49.14 a barrel.
Prices of safe-haven U.S. Treasury debt slipped. Benchmark
10-year Treasury notes were last down 10/32 in price
to yield 1.9 percent, from a yield of 1.87 percent late on
Wednesday.
The dollar slipped against major currencies despite the
strong U.S. data, as traders took profits from bullish dollar
positions ahead of the jobs report, which could lead to volatile
trading on thin volumes in the currency market.
Thursday's unemployment data, "after disappointments, will
help the dollar, but the focus is still on Friday's jobs
report," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.73
percent, at 97.465. U.S. gold for June delivery slipped
$7.30 an ounce to settle at $1,200.90.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Lionel
Laurent in London and Daniel Bases and Ryan Vlastelica in New
York; Editing by James Dalgleish and Jonathan Oatis)