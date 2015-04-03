* U.S. nonfarm payrolls disappoint
* U.S. stock futures suggest weak Monday open
* Bonds rally in shortened session
* Dollar rangebound in Easter holiday-thinned trade
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. Treasuries prices
rallied, the dollar fell and equity futures stumbled on Friday
after weaker-than-expected March U.S. jobs data.
Labor Department data showed U.S. employers added just
126,000 jobs in March, the fewest in more than a year. The
figure was well below expectations for a gain of 245,000,
according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Recent data suggests the first quarter ended on a weak note,
weighing on investor sentiment. The bond market rallied sharply,
pushing the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to its lowest level
in about two months, as the expectation for a Federal Reserve
interest-rate hike by September diminished.
U.S. equity futures fell nearly 1 percent, with S&P 500
E-mini futures dropping 19.75 points to 2039.75 in thin volume
in a 45-minute abbreviated session. It indicates a weak open for
stocks on Monday.
"The sharply lower-than-consensus job creation for March is
a reminder that the U.S. economic recovery is yet to reach
escape velocity," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor
at Allianz Se in Newport Beach, Calif.
Trading was thin on Friday due to the Good Friday holiday,
as major U.S. stock exchanges were closed, so the reaction in
both U.S. Treasuries and in U.S. equity futures was affected by
the light volume. The U.S. bond market will close at 1200 ET
(1600 GMT).
Major European markets are closed from Friday to Monday for
the Easter holiday, reopening on Tuesday. Asian equity markets
rallied in thin trading ahead of the Easter holiday and the U.S.
jobs figures.
The report weakened the dollar, continuing recent short-term
weakness in the greenback that followed a 20-percent-plus rally
in the currency against major trading partners. With European
economic data coming in better than anticipated, the dollar's
recent sluggishness may have further to run.
The dollar index slid 1 percent to a low of 96.394.
Against the yen, the dollar fell to 118.92, or 0.7 percent
. The euro rallied 1.2 percent to $1.1004.
The data reduced the market's expectations for a rate
increase by September. Most Wall Street brokerages who deal
directly with the Federal Reserve see that month as the likely
moment for the Fed to raise rates, but the strong dollar,
decline in oil and weakness abroad may mean the Fed could hold
off further.
"We view this payroll number as more negative than positive
for U.S. equities. The consumer demand story is more important
than the Fed hike scenario," said Daniel Morris, global
investment strategist at TIAA-CREF in New York.
Asian shares gained. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose about 0.4 percent,
while Japan's Nikkei stock average finished 0.6 percent
higher.
Chinese shares added 0.8 percent, shrugging off
mixed HSBC/Markit China Services Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) figures. They showed the services sector expanded in March
but growth in employment and new business fell to their lowest
in at least eight months, in yet another sign that the weak
Chinese economy may need more policy aid.
Brent oil fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday after a
preliminary pact between Iran and global powers on Tehran's
nuclear program.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Bases and Jennifer Ablan in New
York and Koh Gui Qing in Beijing; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore, Bernard Orr)