* GE divestment scheme lifts Wall Street
* European markets, Nikkei highest in 15 years
* China inflation flat, suggesting more easing from Beijing
* Dollar posts best week since 2011, euro hammered
By David Gaffen and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 10 World equity markets tested
record highs on Friday on hopes of more stimulus from top
central banks, while the dollar strengthened on favorable
government debt yields compared to those of most other developed
countries.
Wall Street scored solid gains after U.S. conglomerate
General Electric Co. said it plans to sell assets and buy
back up to $50 billion of its stock. This propelled GE shares to
their highest since September 2008, ending up 10.8 percent at
$28.51 in heavy volume.
Earlier, Japan's Nikkei index rose above 20,000 points for
the first time in 15 years while top European shares advanced to
their highest since 2000.
Oil prices rose on lowered expectations of an Iran nuclear
deal that would allow more Iranian oil into the market.
Gold rose on the day but snapped a three-week winning streak
on a stronger dollar.
"We are in a honeymoon period for risk assets, and will be
for another quarter," said Sandra Crowl, an investment committee
member at Paris-based asset managers Carmignac Gestion.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 98.92
points, or 0.55 percent, to 18,057.65, the S&P 500 ended
up 10.88 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,102.06 and the Nasdaq
Composite finished 21.41 points, or 0.43 percent, higher
at 4,995.98.
Tokyo's Nikkei closed down 0.2 percent after
breaching the 20,000-point mark.
Buoyed by gains in Asia and the renewed drop in the euro,
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index reached a
15-year high of over 1,640 as its ninth week of rises in the
last 10 took it to its highest since 2000. Germany's DAX
also scored a record high.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 0.4 percent to 435.72, a shade below
its record high.
Subdued Chinese inflation readings fuelled talk of
additional stimulus from Beijing, while another slip in U.S.
import prices slipped in March, supporting the case for the
Federal Reserve to hold off on raising interest rates until the
third quarter.
Ten-year U.S. Treasuries rose 1/32 in price,
dropping the yield to 1.953 percent, reducing its weekly rise to
11 basis points, the biggest in five weeks.
The dollar was heading for its best week since 2011 against
a basket of other top currencies as the euro limped to
its worst since 2011 and sterling slumped to a five-year
low after poor U.K. industrial production data.
An index that measures the greenback against the
euro, yen and other major currencies was up 0.2 percent at
99.361, marking a weekly increase of 2.92 percent.
In the oil market, U.S. oil futures settled up 1.67
percent at $51.64 a barrel while Brent crude settled up
2.30 percent at $57.87.
Spot gold rose 1.13 percent to $1,207.91 an ounce.
