* U.S. stocks tick up with focus on earnings
* European stocks touch 14-year high before ending lower
* U.S. dollar slides, T-yields fall after retail sales miss
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 14 The U.S. dollar tumbled on
Tuesday, weighed down by mixed retail sales data and economic
growth predictions, while crude rose after a surprise drop in
forecasts for U.S. shale oil production.
Stocks edged up on Wall Street, boosted by energy shares,
with investors also focused on U.S. corporate earnings and the
data miss. A lower full-year earnings forecast from Johnson &
Johnson due to the impact of dollar strength kept gains
in check.
Angst over the stronger dollar added to a list of concerns
throughout the first quarter that have lowered estimates on
corporate earnings.
"Expectations are low, primarily because of economic
weakness during the first quarter related to weather, the strong
dollar, the West Coast dock strike and oil prices," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford
Hills, New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.84 points,
or 0.38 percent, at 18,045.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.13 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,095.56. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.30 points, or 0.29
percent, at 4,973.95.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended down 0.45 percent after touching its highest since
November 2000. Investors were spooked by a report that
cash-strapped Greece was preparing for a debt default, despite a
denial from its prime minister.
DOLLAR TUMBLES
Despite its recent strength, the U.S. dollar was lower on
Tuesday after U.S. retail sales rose in March for the first time
since last year but at a slower pace than expected.
The dollar was also hit by the International Monetary Fund's
lowered forecasts for U.S. growth, to 3.1 percent for this year
and next, from January's expectations of 3.6 percent and 3.3
percent, respectively.
"I wouldn't be surprised if people bring down Q1 GDP
forecasts on the data," said Marc Chandler, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"Couple that with the IMF (forecasts), and I think you have
reason to trim (dollar) positions," he said.
The euro strengthened 1 percent against the greenback
at $1.0668 following six consecutive sessions of losses. The
dollar index fell 0.9 percent.
Crude oil rose after a forecast that U.S. shale oil output
would record its first monthly decline in more than four years
and on tensions in Yemen, where neighboring top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia is embroiled in a civil war.
Brent gained 1.7 percent to $58.93 a barrel while
U.S. crude added 3.1 percent to $53.50.
U.S. Treasury yields fell after the retail sales data added
to bets the Federal Reserve was unlikely to increase interest
rates in June.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 16/32
in price to yield 1.8828 percent, down from 1.939 percent late
on Monday.
Spot gold dropped for a fifth session in six, down
0.4 percent at $1,193.01 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Bases, Ryan Vlastelica and
Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)