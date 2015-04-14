* U.S. stocks tick up with big energy boost
* Dollar off, T-yields slip after retail sales miss
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 14 The U.S. dollar fell sharply
on Tuesday, weighed by mixed retail sales data and economic
growth predictions, while crude rose after a surprise drop in
forecasts for U.S. shale oil production.
Energy shares buoyed stocks on Wall Street, with investors
also focused on U.S. corporate earnings and the data miss. A
lower full-year earnings forecast from Johnson & Johnson
due to the impact of dollar strength kept gains in check.
Angst over the stronger dollar added to a list of concerns
throughout the first quarter that have lowered estimates on
corporate earnings.
"Expectations are low, primarily because of economic
weakness during the first quarter related to weather, the strong
dollar, the West Coast dock strike and oil prices," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford
Hills, New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.66 points,
or 0.33 percent, to 18,036.7, the S&P 500 gained 3.41
points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,095.84 and the Nasdaq Composite
fell 10.96 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,977.29.
The S&P energy sector jumped 1.8 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended down 0.45 percent after touching its highest since
November 2000. Nikkei futures edged up 0.2 percent.
DOLLAR STUMBLES
Despite its recent strength, the U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday
after U.S. retail sales rose in March for the first time since
last year but at a slower pace than expected.
The greenback was also hit by the International Monetary
Fund's lowered forecasts for U.S. growth, to 3.1 percent for
this year and next, from January's expectations of 3.6 percent
and 3.3 percent, respectively.
"I wouldn't be surprised if people bring down Q1 GDP
forecasts on the data," said Marc Chandler, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"Couple that with the IMF (forecasts), and I think you have
reason to trim (dollar) positions," he said.
The euro strengthened 0.8 percent against the greenback
at $1.0649 following six consecutive sessions of losses.
The dollar index fell 0.7 percent.
Crude oil rose after a forecast that U.S. shale oil output
would record its first monthly decline in more than four years
and on tensions in Yemen, where neighboring top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia is embroiled in a civil war.
Brent gained 1.7 percent to $58.93 a barrel while
U.S. crude added 3.3 percent to $53.61.
U.S. Treasury yields fell after the retail sales data,
though prices pared some gains towards the end of the session.
"It's lower than consensus," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries
trader at Societe Generale in New York about the retail sales
number. "This is slightly helping to confirm that June might be
a little bit too early" for a rate hike from the Federal
Reserve.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 11/32
in price to yield 1.9002 percent, down from 1.939 percent late
on Monday. The yield fell low as 1.855 percent earlier on
Tuesday.
Spot gold dropped for a fifth session in six, down
0.5 percent at $1,192.16 an ounce.
