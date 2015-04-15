(Adds details on oil market, updates prices)
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stocks rallied
following several strong earnings reports on Wednesday, while
European shares hit a 14-year high after the European Central
Bank affirmed its loose policy stance.
Oil rose sharply after U.S. government data showed crude oil
inventories rose less than expected last week.
Better-than-expected results from banks JPMorgan Chase
and Wells Fargo and earnings from Intel
that were broadly in line with expectations boosted Wall Street.
First-quarter profits are seen falling 2.6 percent, largely due
to weak energy earnings, but the reduced expectations are
helping companies clear a lowered bar.
"Management has done a good job guiding market expectations
to an appropriate level, and now they're stepping over a lowered
bar," said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist and director
of asset allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta,
Georgia. "Fundamentals in the equity market remain good."
Brent crude oil prices rose 3 percent to $60.20,
while U.S. crude futures closed up 5.8 percent at $56.39
a barrel. U.S. crude inventories rose only 1.3 million barrels
to 483.69 million, the smallest build since the week ending Jan.
2, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Weak data out of China bolstered expectations of additional
monetary stimulus that would likely help risk assets such as
equities.
The euro bounced around in a volatile session as traders
weighed comments from ECB President Mario Draghi after the bank
said it expects to continue its asset-purchase program of 60
billion euros a month. The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at
record lows. After earlier losses, the euro rebounded,
rising to $1.0678 against the dollar, up 0.2 percent.
"Our focus will be on the full implementation of our
monetary policy measures," Draghi said.
A German auction saw 10-year borrowing costs for the euro
zone's biggest economy reach a record low.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 104.43 points,
or 0.58 percent, to 18,141.13, the S&P 500 gained 14
points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,109.84 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 39.45 points, or 0.79 percent, to 5,016.74.
Data earlier showed growth in China's economy slowed to a
six-year low of 7 percent in the first quarter, better than many
feared after a woeful trade performance in March.
But both retail sales and industrial output missed
forecasts, intensifying Beijing's struggle to find the right
policy mix to shore up activity.
The pan-European Eurofirst 300 index of leading shares
rose 0.6 percent to 1,650.15, its highest since late
2000. News that Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia
has agreed to buy France's Alcatel-Lucent helped the
push higher.
German 10-year borrowing costs, the benchmark for euro zone
debt, fell close to zero as a Bund auction showed there were
enough private investors willing to compete with the ECB for the
top-rated, almost yield-free paper. The yield hit a
low of 0.105 percent; the 10-year U.S. yield was at
1.88 percent.
