* Wall Street, European shares also hit by corporate
earnings
* Dollar retreats even as U.S. inflation creeps up
* U.S. Treasury yields also pare gains, fall
* German 10-year bund yields fall to new record low
(Adds close of European bond, stock markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 17 Global equity markets fell on
Friday on reports about a crackdown on margin lending in China,
while the dollar retreated even as U.S. consumer price data
added to the view the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
this year.
China's securities regulator warned investors to be cautious
as Chinese shares hit seven-year highs after seven weeks of
gains. Retail investors are borrowing record amounts of money to
buy stocks, pushing trading volumes to new highs. China on
Friday allowed fund managers to lend stocks for short-selling
and expanded the number of stocks investors can short sell to
increase the supply of securities in the market.
Stocks in Europe and on Wall Street fell more than 1 percent
on the Chinese news and on worries Greece may run out of money
as debt repayments loom. Peripheral euro zone government debt
yields rose while core German bund yields hit a new record low.
Prospects have dimmed that Athens can strike a reform deal
at a meeting next Friday to unlock much-needed bailout funds.
"China in general has been tightening up on some of the
excesses in lending," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund
LibertyView Capital Markets in Jersey City, New Jersey. "It's
just another area that makes people think globally there's a bit
of a top to this recent rally."
MSCI's all-country world index of equity
performance in 46 countries fell 0.84 percent, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed
down 1.8 percent to 1,607.03. Germany's DAX fell 2.6
percent.
Traders said the European and U.S. sell-off was worsened by
the expiry of futures and options in Europe and options in the
United States. Disappointing corporate reports on both sides of
the Atlantic also weighed on the market.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 240.93 points,
or 1.33 percent, to 17,864.84. The S&P 500 slid 20.74
points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,084.25 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 71.39 points, or 1.43 percent, to 4,936.40.
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in March, propelled by
higher costs for gasoline and housing. Closely watched core
consumer prices rose 1.8 percent year-on-year, inching closer to
the Fed's 2 percent target.
"We had a stronger core CPI, which suggests that inflation
is starting to firm as the Fed expected, and that's positive for
the dollar," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at
BNP Paribas.
The dollar retreated from earlier gains. The greenback fell
0.12 percent to 118.85 yen. The euro rebounded, rising
0.3 percent at $1.0792. The dollar index was up 0.11
percent at 97.527.
U.S. Treasury priced rebounded.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.8705 percent. The yield on 10-year German bunds
fell to an all-time low of 0.05 percent.
Brent crude pared early losses to rally above $64 after
military units protecting the largest oilfields in Yemen handed
their security to armed local tribes in a sign of the weakening
grip of the Yemeni state over its resources.
Brent crude for June was down 4 cents at $63.94 a
barrel. U.S. crude for May was down 79 cents at $55.92 a
barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Chizu Nomiyama)