By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Dec 9 Asian shares, commodities and
the euro fell on Friday on growing doubts that European leaders
can forge a credible borrowing scheme to tackle the euro zone's
debt crisis at a summit in Brussels.
Losses accelerated and the Australian dollar, a bellwether
for investor appetite for risk, dived after EU diplomats said it
had been agreed that a new permanent bailout fund would not have
a banking licence, meaning it would not be able to borrow from
the European Central Bank (ECB).
The euro and the Aussie then pared some losses after the
leaders said the euro zone planned to make available up to 200
billion euros to the International Monetary Fund to beef up its
resources.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
slid as much as 2.8 percent for a weekly drop of
3.5 percent, led by the risk-sensitive materials sector
, while Japan's Nikkei stock average
dropped 1.5 percent.
The euro pulled back from a session low around $1.3310
, just above a one-week low of $1.3289 touched the
day before, to stand at $1.3332, while Wall Street stock futures
dipped as much as 0.4 percent.
"The knee-jerk was to the downside, even though we knew
every single one of the headlines and there was nothing that we
didn't know 24 hours ago," said Sue Trinh, a senior currency
strategist at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong. "What we can
take away from this is that markets are very nervous."
European shares were set to fall on Friday, with financial
spreadbetters predicting Britain's FTSE 100 to open down
0.8 percent, Germany's DAX falling 1 percent, and
France's CAC-40 to drop 0.7 percent.
In a further sign that Europe's debt crisis is undermining
global growth, China said its annual inflation rate fell to 4.2
percent last month, while the November producer price index
tumbled to 2.7 percent from October's 5 percent rise, raising
expectations of more easing to combat deteriorating growth.
EU diplomats, updating reporters after talks in Brussels
late on Thursday had stretched into the early hours of Friday,
said the leaders had failed to secure backing from all 27
countries to change the EU treaty, meaning any deal would now
likely involve the 17 euro zone countries, plus any others that
wanted to join.
The summit, which concludes later on Friday, looked set to
adopt a new system of fiscal discipline, but sentiment worsened
after the ECB dashed hopes it would serve as lender of last
resort, and as Germany rejected a long-term goal of issuing
common euro zone bonds.
"Markets won't be relieved by Europe agreeing to fiscal
discipline alone, and sentiment will only improve if the ECB,
the ultimate source of funds, agrees to step in," said Junya
Tanase, chief currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase in Tokyo.
STAGNANT ON KEY ISSUE
The ECB on Thursday cut its key interest rate by 25 basis
points to 1 percent, introduced ultra-long euro liquidity loans,
and widened the collateral base in a bid to ease the strain in
money markets.
Financial strains are likely to remain strong until a scheme
for containing the debt crisis is firmly set in place, as banks,
with huge exposure to euro zone sovereign bonds, refrain from
lending in the markets.
"Fiscal discipline can't be achieved overnight and in the
meantime, credit contraction will intensify, so the most urgent
task for policymakers is to take decisive measures to put a firm
cap on bond yields and relieve funding pressures," said Takeo
Okuhara, a fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.
European sovereign debt yields had spiked on Thursday,
pushing 10-year Italian yields up to 6.51 percent
and Spanish 10-year yields up to 5.82 percent.
The risk-averse sentiment carried over to Asian credit
markets, with spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment
grade index widening by 8 basis points on Friday.
"The markets were priced for perfection from the summit, it
looks like we're not going to get it," said David Scutt, a
trader at Arab Bank in Sydney.
Risk-aversion pushed down the 10-year Japanese government
bond yield to 1.015 percent, the lowest since
Nov. 25, while spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to
$1,710.80 an ounce on the back of a fall in stocks.
Oil prices extended falls on Friday, with U.S. crude futures
down 0.4 percent after settling down more than 2 percent
the day before for its steepest single-day loss since Nov. 17.
U.S. grain futures eased on Friday, with wheat extending
losses in the Asian session.