* Nikkei rises 0.3 pct, MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 1.3 pct

* Euro rises off 11-month low to around $1.3028

* Gold up 1.2 pct to around $1,588 an ounce

* Brent crude climbs back above $104 a barrel

By Alex Richardson

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Asian shares rose and the euro slunk higher on Friday, as signs of strength in the U.S. economy temporarily broke through gloom over the European debt crisis that had driven a sell-off in riskier assets over the previous three days.

U.S. stocks rose modestly on Thursday, after a fall in U.S. unemployment, a stronger-than-expected rise in regional factory activity and better-than-forecast results from FedEx Corp painted an improving picture of the economy.

"The American economy is continuing to improve and they are still the biggest economy in the world ... so if America is doing well that is going to help us all," said Michael Heffernan, senior client adviser and strategist Austock Group.

European shares were also expected to rise, with financial spreadbetters calling London's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 to open up 0.4-0.6 percent.

Gold rose more than 1 percent but remained on track for its biggest weekly decline in nearly three months and the dollar, the main beneficiary of a flight-to-safety in recent days, eased a little.

Spreads in Asian credit markets tightened, a sign that investors were prepared to take on more risk, but yields on U.S. Treasuries also edged down a touch, indicating there was still strong demand for a safe refuge from Europe's woes.

Japan's Nikkei share average followed the trend, rising 0.3 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3 percent.

INDONESIA UPGRADE

Indonesian shares rose 1.5 percent, buoyed by ratings agency Fitch's move to upgrade the country to coveted investment grade status.

S&P 500 futures gained 0.4 percent in Asian trading, suggesting a firm start on Wall Street later.

Despite a volatile second half, the S&P 500 is only down around 3 percent for the year, smartly outperforming markets in Asia, where the MSCI ex-Japan index has lost 19 percent in 2011 and the Nikkei has fallen 18 percent.

Shares in FedEx, viewed as an economic bellwether, jumped 8 percent after its positive earnings surprise on Thursday, as markets also cheered data showing unemployment claims at a 3-1/2-year low.

European stocks had also rose slightly on Thursday, while the unloved euro found some support after a bond auction in Spain, one of the euro zone countries recently in the bond market's sights, drew robust demand.

FRANCE DOWNGRADE?

But the markets remained braced for possible credit rating downgrades for euro zone countries after judging that last week's European Union summit had failed to lay the groundwork for a quick resolution to the crisis, limiting the single currency's gains.

"France is the biggest worry," said Michiyoshi Kato, a senior trader at Mizuho Coporate Bank in Tokyo.

"The spread on its bond yields versus German Bunds has widened since the beginning of the crisis and if it loses its triple-A credit rating, the crisis may start engulfing the euro zone core."

The euro traded around $1.3028, up slightly on the day and off an 11-month trough around $1.2944 plumbed earlier in the week.

The single currency has fallen more than 12 percent since reaching a year-high near $1.50 in May, but is down only around 2.5 percent for 2011 as a whole.

The dollar edged down 0.2 percent against a basket of major currencies, while the yield on 10-year Treasuries inched down to around 1.91 percent.

Commodities were mostly high, regaining some ground after sharp sell-offs earlier in the week driven both by the fear that Europe's woes would continue to drive up the dollar and drag on dollar-denominated assets and general risk aversion.

Gold climbed off a 2-1/2 month low, rising about 1.2 percent to around $1,588 an ounce, still on course for a weekly loss of more than 7 percent.

Gold had been hammered in recent days as fund managers liquidate their holdings, either to cover losses elsewhere or to lock in profits on an asset that is still up around 11 percent for the year.

Brent crude rose 0.6 percent to around $104.20 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 0.2 percent to just over $94.

Oil prices have been pushed and pulled between worries about slowing global growth, which drag on demand expectations and hence prices, and tensions between Iran and the West which raise fears of supply disruptions that would drive up energy costs.

"The geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran are putting a floor, keeping prices supported at current levels despite growing worries about the economy," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress.

Copper rose 1.4 percent to around $7,310 a tonne.