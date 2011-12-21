* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 2.7 pct, Nikkei rises 1.5 pct
* Euro up 0.2 percent, pulls gold higher
* Dollar index dips, helps commodities
* European shares seen opening higher
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Dec 21 Asian stocks and the euro
rose on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. and German data and strong
demand for Spanish debt tempered risk-aversion, with investors'
focus turning to a European Central Bank tender as a gauge for
euro zone funding strains.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 2.7 percent to a one-week high,
recouping all of its losses from Monday, when news of the death
of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional
instability and triggered a broad sell-off in riskier assets.
The risk-sensitive materials sector was
among the best performers, rising more than 3 percent, while
Taiwan led the pack with a near 5 percent rally, as the
government authorised a state fund to step to support prices.
"Several supportive factors temporarily relieved concerns
that the euro zone debt crisis may deteriorate, but they are
merely providing a one-off floor, with a real turnaround still
nowhere near in sight," said Hirokazu Yuihama, senior strategist
at Daiwa Capital Markets.
European stocks were seen rising, with financial
spreadbetters expecting London's FTSE to open up 0.5
percent, Frankfurt's DAX up 0.8 percent, and Paris'
CAC-40 to start 0.7 percent higher.
Industrial commodities such as oil and copper extended gains
after data on Tuesday showing German business morale rose
sharply and a recovery in U.S. housing markets, pulling up
commodities-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar
, often seen as a proxy for risk appetite, which rose 0.6
percent.
Despite the improved sentiment, a bearish European growth
outlook raised concerns of slowing demand for Asian exports.
"With austerity measures being imposed, growth is bound to
slow or the economy will even shrink," said Suan Teck Kin, a
senior economist at UOB Bank in Singapore.
U.S. crude futures rose $1 to above $98 a barrel and
three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up
0.3 percent at $7,432 a tonne.
Gold hit a one-week high on the back of an easing
dollar, which fell 0.2 percent against a basket of six major
currencies. The euro added to Tuesday's 1 percent gain,
rising 0.2 percent to $1.3110, inching closer to a
one-week high of $1.3132 touched on Tuesday.
The Nikkei stock average rose 1.5 percent, following
a rally in global and U.S. stocks on Tuesday.
EUROPE FUNDING STRAINS
Strong demand for 3- and 6-month Spanish Treasury bills on
Tuesday heightened expectations for the ECB's first ever
three-year tender later on Wednesday, aimed at easing interbank
lending strains.
"A significant uptake is all but guaranteed and that's
something that could continue this 'risk-on' (mood)", said
Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.
A plunge in Spanish treasury bill yields from a month ago
eased fears that the borrowing costs for highly-indebted
countries would remain extremely high as concerns persist over
slow progress in resolving the euro zone debt crisis.
Sources reported more than 10 Italian banks, including major
lenders, were looking to apply for the ECB loans by using
state-guaranteed bonds as collateral.
Analysts say the long-term ECB loans will lower the cost for
euro zone banks to borrow euros in the open market, but won't
reduce their dollar funding costs.
The benchmark London interbank offered rate for three-month
dollars rose on Tuesday to 0.56975 percent, the
highest level since July 2009.
Hopes banks will use the borrowed money from the ECB to
purchase high-yielding debt lowered 10-year Italian and Spanish
government bond yields to 6.632 percent and 5.127
percent respectively, further away from the levels
above 7 percent that were widely seen as unsustainable.
But it was more likely that the banks would use the funds to
repay their own debts as they strive to get rid of bad assets
and improve their balance sheets amid strong regulatory
pressures to beef up their core capital.
Fading risk aversion improved sentiment in Asian credit
markets, with spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment
grade index narrowing by 7 basis points.
Bank of Japan data on Wednesday underscored how investors
fled to safety in the third quarter, when European leaders faced
intense market pressures to resolve the crisis. Foreign holdings
of Japanese government bonds in the period posted a record
year-on-year growth of 30.7 percent to 76 trillion yen ($978
billion).