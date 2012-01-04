* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.6 pct, Nikkei rises 1.4 pct
* Euro falls below 100 yen, eases 0.1 pct vs dollar
* Credit markets firm, may spur issuance rush
* European shares likely fall
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 4 Asian stocks rose on
Wednesday as investor risk appetite returned after upbeat U.S.
and European economic data improved the global growth outlook,
but the euro's gains were short-lived due to deep-set worries
over the European debt crisis.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose as much as 0.9 percent to its highest in
nearly a month, before trimming some gains to stand up 0.6
percent. The materials sector outperformed.
The index fell 18 percent in 2011, sharply underperforming
Wall Street's S&P 500, which ended the year virtually
unchanged, and an 11 percent drop in the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares.
Japan's Nikkei stock average reached a three-week
high and was up 1.4 percent, but Hong Kong and Shanghai shares
lagged, with lacklustre turnover suggesting investors were
cautious, refraining from chasing recent gains and taking
profits.
"While we are structurally underweight risk, we suggest
adopting a more neutral stance in the first two weeks of 2012,"
analysts at Barclays Capital said in a research note.
"We do not expect higher risk premia because risky assets
have sold off to a point where they offer interesting excess
returns and because it has become expensive to short risk
further unless data consistently surprise on the downside."
European markets were likely to open lower, with financial
spreadbetters expecting London's FTSE to start down as
much as 0.3 percent, Frankfurt's DAX down as much as
0.5 percent and Paris' CAC-40 as much as 0.6 percent
lower.
Data released on Tuesday showed U.S. manufacturing grew at
its fastest pace in six months in December, while U.S.
construction rose to a near 1-1/2-year high in November.
Elsewhere, German unemployment fell sharply to the lowest in
two decades, easing concerns that the euro zone debt crisis was
putting a drag on global growth. The numbers followed earlier
surveys showing Chinese manufacturing and service data topping
forecasts and the euro zone's purchasing managers index
contracting less than had been feared.
Asian credit markets firmed, with spreads on the iTraxx Asia
ex-Japan investment grade index tightening a tad.
Positive sentiment may spur an early issuance rush as borrowers
seek to take advantage of favourable conditions while they last
to meet their 2012 funding needs.
DEBT, ECONOMY DICTATE 2012
The euro eased 0.1 percent to around $1.3035 after
posting its biggest one-day rally in nearly two months and
reaching a one-week high of $1.3077 the previous day on upbeat
data. It hit a 2011 low of $1.2856 on Dec. 29.
The euro also eased 0.1 percent to below 100 yen,
but off a trough of 98.71 yen hit on Monday, its lowest since
late 2000.
Oil prices slipped but were still largely underpinned by
supply disruption concerns as a result of growing tensions
between Iran and the West.
Volatility will persist in 2012 given the uncertainty over
the course of the euro zone debt crisis and its impact on the
global economy, but it will not be as sharp as was in 2011,
unless major unforeseen risks to the downside emerge.
"The basic structure is unchanged from 2011, that is,
developed countries will be undermined by the euro zone debt
crisis and its fallouts while developing countries will manage
to spur domestic demand, supporting industrialised countries'
exports," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist for SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Asian equities may face more downside risks should the euro
zone crisis come to a critical point, but that would "set up the
potential for renewed outperformance by Asia, led by China,
which would have substantial room to ease," brokerage CLSA said.
Analysts say global economic data and European events will
continue to drive markets in 2012, and that investors were
expected to remain wary of aggressively taking risks throughout
the year.
"We expect global economic concerns to begin to dominate as
Q1 2012 progresses," Standard Chartered said in a note to
clients. This week's highlight is U.S. jobs data due on Friday.
The analysts at Barclays Capital said they would recommend
"being structurally short the EUR, underweight currencies that
are sensitive to European risks, and tactically going neutral
(from underweight) risky currencies during times when risk
sentiment temporarily improves".
Risks related to the euro zone debt crisis include progress
in Greece's fiscal reforms, Italy's refinancing of about 150
billion euros ($195.8 billion) of government debt in
February-April alone and the possibility of sovereign credit
rating cuts in key euro zone economies including France.