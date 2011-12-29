* Euro near one-yr low vs dlr, 10-yr low vs yen
* MSCI ex-Japan, Nikkei drop 0.3 pct
* Crude falls after six days of gains, gold at 3-mo low
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Dec 29 Asian stocks slipped on
Thursday on weakness in the U.S. and European share markets and
caution ahead of an Italian debt sale, though year-end window
dressing of portfolios by some traders helped trim losses.
European shares are expected to inch higher, reversing some
of the previous session's losses, with cautiousness ahead of the
key Italian debt auction by Italy seen limiting the gains.
Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open up 0.04
percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open up 0.3 percent, and
Paris' CAC 40 to open up 0.3 percent.
The euro extended losses against the dollar to near a
one-year low, and a 10-year low against the yen, while the
sell-off in stocks and a firm U.S. currency helped crude oil
snap a six-session rally and kept gold prices near a three-month
low.
The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower, recouping some
of its 1.1 percent intraday loss. The MSCI ex-Japan Asia Pacific
index also shed 0.3 percent, weighed down by
consumer and material stocks. Both indexes look set to be down
about 18 percent during 2011.
Traders said Italy's sale of up to 8.5 billion euros ($11
billion) of debt later on Thursday will provide further cues for
risky assets.
The auction is seen as the first test of banks' willingness
to buy longer-term sovereign debt with the nearly 500 billion
euros they borrowed last week from the European Central Bank.
While Italy's short-term funding costs halved at an auction
on Wednesday, market players are worried that thin volumes
prevalent across markets near the end of the year could
complicate its efforts to sell longer-dated bonds.
"If it goes well, it's an indication that, one, yield is
coming down, so the cost of funding is falling for the Italian
government," said Martin Lakos, division director at Macquarie
Private Wealth.
"And, two, if there's demand for the paper, that's a sign of
confidence, which is what the market's in real need of."
EURO, OIL, GOLD SLIP
The euro weakened in Asia, pressured by stop-loss selling
from Japanese retail investors as well as some offloading by
exporters, with moves amplified in poor year-end liquidity and
traders said the currency is likely to stay vulnerable.
The single currency hit $1.2887, moving closer to its 2011
trough of $1.2860 on Jan. 10. Against the yen, the euro skidded
to a 10-year trough around 100.70, before steadying
at 100.88.
At 0615 GMT, the euro traded at 1.2926 versus the dollar and
100.47 versus the yen.
"Nobody sees anything on the horizon that could be mildly
positive for the euro," said Rob Ryan, FX strategist for BNP
Paribas in Singapore.
The one factor that may lend the euro some support is market
positioning, which is already tilted heavily toward being short
the euro, Ryan said, adding that another is the potential for
fund repatriation by European players.
Crude oil, which had gained for six sessions on heightened
supply worries after Iran threatened to block the Strait of
Hormuz, eased as traders viewed the threat as rhetoric.
"A big increase in U.S. crude oil stocks and the falling
euro against the dollar are the main pressure points for the
market at the moment," said Ken Hasegawa, a derivatives manager
with brokerage Newedge in Tokyo.
"We also had six consecutive days gaining in the oil
market, so it is not strange to see some profit-taking from
these sharp gains."
Brent eased three cents to $107.53 a barrel by 0207
GMT, adding to a loss of nearly $2 the day before.
Gold wallowed near a three-month low on Thursday, remaining
under pressure due to a firm dollar, while investors fretted
over the Italian bond auction.
Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,550.90 an
ounce by 0022 GMT, on course for an 11-percent decline in
December. It hit a three-month low of $1,549.24 in the previous
session.