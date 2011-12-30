(Corrects to say Australian stocks headed for first
back-to-back loss in 30 years, not annual)
* MSCI-ex-Japan down 18 pct on year
* Australia's index heads for first back-to-back loss in 30
years
* Euro clings to overnight gains, U.S. data helps
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Asian stocks nudged
higher and the euro clung to overnight gains on Friday, the last
trading day of 2011, as positive data from the United States
helped allay concerns on the global economy, while year-end
short covering lifted crude prices.
Still, the region's stocks have collectively lost about a
fifth of their value this year, as natural calamities and
financial turmoil took a toll on the risk appetite of investors,
driving them to safer assets such as the U.S. dollar and gold.
The MSCI index of stocks outside Japan is
down more than 18 percent this year, on track for its first
annual loss since 2008.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index, down 14 percent this
year, is poised for its first back-to-back loss in 30 years,
while Japan's Nikkei and Topix have lost 18
percent and 19 percent respectively.
"If you look around at all the asset classes, it really has
been a year of safe-haven flows, it is about preserving your
capital and returning your equity," said Chris Weston,
institutional dealer at IG Markets in Melbourne.
Investors were spooked in 2011 by an earthquake and tsunami
in Japan, which was followed by debt crises in the United States
and Europe and floods in Thailand.
On Friday, the mood was cautiously upbeat after U.S. data on
Thursday pointed to positive trends for the world's biggest
economy and triggered modest gain in U.S. and European stocks.
The MSCI ex-Japan index was up 0.2 percent, while the Nikkei
was up 0.4 percent on the day.
Pending sales of existing U.S. homes surged to a 1-1/2-year
high in November and factory activity in the U.S. Midwest grew
more than expected in December..
The euro also benefited from the data which offset euro zone
worries, and offered support to risky assets.
The dollar index retreated from a one-year peak of
80.854 to 80.410 and the euro bounced off a 15-month low of
$1.2856 to $1.2951.
Market focus is now on HSBC's China manufacturing activity
report for December due at 0230 GMT. A preliminary purchasing
managers' survey released earlier in the month showed China's
factory output shrank again in December after new orders fell.
Crude oil held on to overnight gains as the rise in the
stock market and short covering helped shake off early losses
caused by a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles.
US crude was up 0.5 percent, while Brent was
up 0.1 percent.
The focus remained on Iran after Tehran again threatened to
block traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage
for Middle Eastern crude suppliers after the European Union's
decision to tighten sanctions on Iran over its nuclear
programme. The United States said it would preserve oil
shipments in the Gulf.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Thieberger in MELBOURNE;
Edited by Ron Popeski)