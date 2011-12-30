* Euro falls vs dollar, yen; European shares little changed

* Bunds, Treasuries flat; yields drop steeply in 2011

* Wall Street seen flat, to buck year's equities downturn

* Copper heads for first annual drop in three years

* Risk aversion to dominate mood again in 2012

By John Stonestreet

LONDON, Dec 30 European shares and the euro were set to end a tough year on the defensive on Friday while Bunds headed for their best performance in decades, reflecting a well-worn pattern of risk-averse trading that seems likely to extend far into 2012.

The shared currency, battered by a euro zone debt crisis now in its third year, hit a 10-year low just below 100 to the yen and, against the dollar, fell 0.3 percent to $1.2940 having earlier broken below key support levels.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a flat opening later in the day on Wall Street where renewed signs of life in a recently moribund U.S. economy have prompted gains on the DJIA of more than 6 percent in a generally torrid 2011 for global shares.

With safe-haven investments tipped to remain in favour in early 2012, German and U.S. government debt held steady, setting 10-year Bund yields on course for their biggest annual fall since at least 1990 and equivalent Treasury yields for their largest since 2008.

Benchmark Bunds have given investors a return of about 13 percent in 2011 and Treasuries around 17 percent.

The dollar index stayed within touching distance of a one-year peak of 80.854 at 80.332, with the currency having gained around 13 percent to the euro since early May.

The euro, which remains some way above a multi-year low against the dollar hit in mid-2010, looks primed for more losses in 2012, with signs growing that the European Central Bank could step up its policy response to the crisis by cutting interest rates further early next year as inflation eases.

"The euro has moved in clear waves since the Lehman crisis (of 2008), so the only downside objective that makes sense for the year ahead is its 2010 low of $1.1876," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Demand for euro zone assets will likely stay focused on safe-haven debt, with concerns over Italy's financing costs - it faces around 100 billion euros ($129 billion) of bond redemptions and coupon payments in the first four months of 2012 - adding to pressure on the periphery.

"At least in the first quarter we can see Bunds clearly outperforming their euro zone peers," said Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz.

Italian bonds were steady on Friday after the ECB stepped into the secondary market on Thursday to stabilise yields in the wake of a disappointing bond auction. Spanish yields were also flat ahead of the unveiling of the new government's austerity plans.

STOCKS UNDER THE COSH

European shares hovered close to opening levels, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares up 0.2 percent at 995.33 points at 1208 GMT and on course to end the year around 11.3 percent lower.

The MSCI global index inched up 0.23 percent.

"The year has been characterised by the European debt crisis and going forward it will depend on policymakers and how they implement better fiscal integration in the euro zone to how markets will perform next year," Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager on the Ashburton European equity fund, said.

Going into 2012 she said she favoured dividend-rich energy stocks.

Hit by a surprise rise on Thursday in U.S. stockpiles and a slowdown in output from Chinese factories in December , Brent crude fell 57 cents to 107.44 a barrel by 1211 GMT. It was set to end a year marked by widespread unrest in the Middle East up more than 13 percent.

Copper headed for its first annual drop in three years, with increasing signs of life in a recently moribund U.S. economy only partly offsetting concerns about the euro zone and the slowing pace of growth in China.

Amid expectations growth in demand for the bellwether industrial metal may slow in 2012, prices are down 20 percent this year, though three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange snapped two days of declines and climbed 1.6 percent to $7,545 a tonne by 1211 GMT.

Spot gold, a traditional hedge against inflation, rallied 1 percent to $1,567.90 an ounce on Friday and was on course for an annual rise of about 10 percent - though it should also see its first quarterly loss in more than three years.

Earlier, Asian stocks ended their first losing year in three having shed nearly a fifth of their value.

As well as the debt crises in developed economies, investors there were spooked in 2011 by an earthquake and tsunami in Japan and floods in Thailand.

"If you look around at all the asset classes, it really has been a year of safe-haven flows, it is about preserving your capital and returning your equity," said Chris Weston, institutional dealer at IG Markets in Melbourne.