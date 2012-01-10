* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 1.6 pct, Nikkei rises 0.4 pct
* Short squeeze lifts euro off 16-mth low, stays vulnerable
* China export growth slows, shares up on easing hopes
* European shares expected to rise, too
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 10 Asian shares made solid
gains and the euro rose on Tuesday, but concerns over euro zone
sovereign funding ahead of key auctions outweighed some optimism
on the economic outlook elsewhere and kept investors cautious
about taking riskier positions.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.6 percent as the materials sector
outperformed after Alcoa Inc, the largest
U.S. aluminium producer, gave a positive outlook for world
demand.
Alcoa partly helped lift Australian shares and also Japan's
Nikkei, which closed up 0.4 percent.
European markets were expected to open higher.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open as much as 0.9 percent higher, Germany's DAX to
open with a gain of up to 1.2 percent, and France's CAC-40
to start up as much as 0.9 percent.
China's exports and imports grew at their slowest pace in
more than two years in December as foreign and domestic demand
ebbed, putting export growth for the month at 13.4 percent
compared with a year earlier.
With European woes overshadowing recent positive economic
data from the United States, market players sought signs of how
the euro zone debt crisis might affect Asian growth.
"External demand is expected to shrink due to the festering
debt crisis in Europe, China's largest export destination,
adding uncertainties to the export outlook in 2012," said Nie
Wen, analyst at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.
Still, China shares jumped on Tuesday on hopes for an easier
monetary policy, pushing Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index up
1.0 percent and Shanghai shares more than 2.3 percent
higher, in part also due to an improved technical outlook.
ASIA HELD HOSTAGE
Despite anticipated policy stimulus, downside risks for
China remain including side-effects from the slowdown in the
property market, said Andrew Pease, Sydney-based chief
investment strategist at Russell Investments Asia Pacific.
"It's very hard to make a clear prediction until we start to
see the shape of Europe," he said.
"Asia being a high-beta market, if the world goes into a
risk-off phase on the back of Europe, Asia will underperform. If
Europe resolves its problems, Asia will outperform," he said.
Pease said the current environment calls for a neutral
stance in allocations and being opportunistic in hunting for
bargains, such as a 10-15 percent drop in equities markets, or
corporate credit.
He said investors should avoid markets that performed
strongly in the past couple of years, such as U.S. Treasuries,
and they should be cautious about commodities until China's
growth prospects are clear.
London copper rose 1 percent to $7,574 a tonne,
after the trade data showed copper imports by China, which
accounts for 40 percent of the refined metal's global
consumption, rose 12.6 percent in December from November.
EURO VULNERABLE
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.2790 on short
covering, recovering from 16-month lows of $1.2666 hit on
Monday, but was vulnerable given no fundamental reasons for its
rebound.
"EURUSD continues to trade below $1.2800, and prospects for
EUR remain bleak," analysts at BNP Paribas said.
Italian and Spanish debt auctions this week are the focus of
the market as the two big euro zone economies are seen as most
at risk from the crisis.
A plunge in euro zone government bond prices on concern
about financing ability eroded capital at European banks which
own large amounts of such bonds. Problems faced by UniCredit
, Italy's largest bank by assets, only underscored the
difficulties of recapitalising and raised fears about the debt
crisis unsettling the financial system.
Shares of UniCredit, the first big lender to tap
the market to repair its balance sheet since new capital targets
were imposed, plummeted again on Monday as it began a rights
issue to bolster its capital. Its stock has lost 45 percent
since it priced the cash call at a big discount last Wednesday
and its market capitalisation has nearly halved.
Asian credit markets were on the defensive side on Tuesday,
with spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
sticking to late Monday levels.