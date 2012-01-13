* MSCI Asia ex-Japan hit 1-month high, Nikkei opens up 1 pct
* Euro holds on to gains near 1-week high
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 12 Asian shares rose to a
one-month high and the euro clung near its strongest in a week
on Friday as strong demand for Spanish and Italian debt sales
tempered risk aversion ahead of another auction from Rome later
in the day.
Interbank lending rates fell in a sign that worries about a
credit crunch may be easing, while Asian credit markets firmed,
with primary market activity picking up.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.2 percent after reaching its highest
since Dec. 8 earlier. Japan's Nikkei average opened up 1
percent, drawing strength from U.S. stocks which closed at a
five-month high for a third day on Thursday.
The euro was nearly flat at $1.2815, not far from a
one-week high of $1.2846 hit on Thursday.
In a closely watched test of investor confidence, Spain sold
double the targeted amount at its auction of a new three-year
bond and two existing bonds maturing in 2016, while yields
halved at an Italian T-bill sale on Thursday.
The successful sales raised hopes for a similarly positive
result when Italy sells up to 4.75 billion euros of longer-dated
bonds later on Friday.
The European Central Bank, which kept interest rates
unchanged at a record low 1 percent on Thursday as expected,
lent support as President Mario Draghi said that, while the
bank's massive injection of euros into the euro zone banking
system in December had helped avoid a credit crunch, there was
still scope for further interest rates cuts.
"Market risk appetite continues to be stable despite the
more mixed news that has emerged over the past 24 hours,"
largely owing to the ECB and the auctions, analysts at Barclays
Capital said in a research note.
BAILOUT TALKS
Positive news from the ECB, the auctions and moderating
inflation in China, raising the prospect of policy easing to
support growth, were met, however, with worries about talks
breaking down on a second bailout for deeply debt-ridden Greece
and weaker U.S. economic data that reminded investors of the
fragility of the U.S. recovery.
"Contrarian sentiment indicators suggest that investor
optimism may have reached stretched levels and be more
vulnerable to negative headline news in the near-term," the
Barclays analysts said.
Greece's prime minister held crunch talks on Thursday with
the head of a group representing private sector banks who have
warned that time is running short to clinch a deal on a
voluntary debt exchange for Greece.
Euro zone sources said Athens might force reluctant
investors to accept losses.
Data on Thursday showed euro zone industrial output fell in
November on weakening consumer spending capability, pointing to
a mild recession.
In the United States, retail sales rose at the weakest pace
in seven months in December and first-time claims for jobless
benefits moved higher last week.
Interbank lending costs fell on Thursday on as the
successful debt auctions eased fears of an impending meltdown in
the financial system, and there were signs that the ample
liquidity and low rates are encouraging issuers to tap markets.
Issuance of covered bonds, which are backed by assets that
would be used to repay holders if a bank defaults, has risen in
Europe in early 2012, with more than a dozen deals lifting
optimism that the asset class will help banks meet their record
2012 funding needs.
In Asia, Australian banks NAB and ANZ launched 5-year
"samurais" totalling 83.5 billion yen and 85.0 billion yen
respectively on Thursday, much larger than the 70 billion yen
planned for both. Samurai bonds are yen bonds issued in Japan by
non-Japanese entities.
Spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
narrowed by a couple of basis points early on
Friday.