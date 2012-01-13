* MSCI Asia ex-Japan hit 1-month high, Nikkei up over 1 pct
* Euro holds on to gains near 1-week high
* Rise in riskier assets pushes gold off 1-month high
* Europe shares seen rising
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 13 Asian shares rose to a
one-month high and the euro clung near its strongest in a week
on Friday as strong demand in Spanish and Italian debt sales
tempered risk aversion ahead of another auction from Rome later
in the day.
Interbank lending rates fell in a sign that worries about a
credit crunch may be easing, while Asian credit markets firmed,
with primary market activity picking up.
Greater appetite for risk weighed on safe haven gold,
pushing it down 0.6 percent to near $1,640 an ounce after it hit
a one-month high on Thursday, but oil recovered from a sell-off
in the previous session on a report that a proposed European
Union embargo on Iranian crude imports would be delayed.
"The tide may turn around soon from extreme pessimism seen
last year as people become less convinced the euro zone debt
crisis would devastate global growth and wonder if it isn't time
to start thinking positively," said Tetsu Emori, a fund manager
with Astramax Co. in Tokyo.
"Sentiment drives markets, so if more people become bullish,
prices, particularly in equities and commodities, will rise.
It's now just a matter of when you make the switch."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose as much as 0.7 percent to its highest since
Dec. 8, poised for a second weekly gain. Japan's Nikkei average
rose 1.4 percent, drawing support from U.S. stocks.
European shares were likely to rise, with financial
spreadbetters forecasting Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC-40 to climb around 0.4-0.7
percent.
The euro was up 0.1 percent to $1.2835, inching
closer to a one-week high of $1.2846 hit on Thursday.
In a closely watched test of investor confidence, Spain sold
double the targeted amount at its auction of a new three-year
bond and two existing bonds maturing in 2016, while yields
halved at an Italian T-bill sale on Thursday.
The successful sales raised hopes for a similarly positive
result when Italy sells up to 4.75 billion euros of longer-dated
bonds later on Friday.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said that,
while the bank's massive injection of euros into the euro zone
banking system in December had helped avoid a credit crunch,
there was still scope for further interest rates cuts, lending
additional support to market sentiment.
CHEAP VALUATIONS
The outlook for equities and fixed-income assets in Asia is
positive, given the region's low inflation, low debt, generally
sound budget and healthy corporate balance sheets due to either
abundant cash at hand or a low level of leverage, said Bill
Maldonado, chief investment officer, Asia-Pacific, at HSBC
Global Asset Management.
"Asian equities are cheap. The valuation level is attractive
and the level of profitability is also very appealing," he told
a seminar in Tokyo.
Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday, and are
expected to get further support as more funds including real
money investors are likely to keep buying them on the region's
stronger economic and fiscal fundamentals.
"Equities are doing well. Data in Asia will turn higher and
the euro sentiment is stabilising somewhat. All that equals
higher Asian currencies," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a foreign
exchange strategist for Westpac in Singapore.
But positive news were met with worries about talks breaking
down on a second bailout for deeply indebted Greece, as well as
weaker U.S. retail sales and rising claims for jobless benefits,
which reminded investors of the fragility of the U.S. recovery.
"Contrarian sentiment indicators suggest that investor
optimism may have reached stretched levels and be more
vulnerable to negative headline news in the near-term," analysts
at Barclays Capital said in research note.
Interbank lending costs fell on Thursday as the successful
debt auctions eased fears of an impending meltdown in the
financial system, and there are signs returning stability due to
the ample liquidity is encouraging issuers to tap markets.
Issuance of covered bonds, which are backed by assets that
would be used to repay holders if a bank defaults, has risen in
Europe in early 2012.
Spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
tightened by 7 basis points on Friday on improving
risk sentiment, also partly lifted by a strong performance from
newly minted bonds from Korea Gas.