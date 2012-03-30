* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.3 pct, investors cautious

* Asia ex-Japan index up nearly 12 pct on quarter, best since Q3 2010

* Nikkei lower but up 19 pct for quarter, best Q1 performance in 24 yrs

* European shares likely to gain

By Chikako Mogi

TOKYO, March 30 Asian shares firmed to end their best first quarter in over 20 years on Friday, while European shares were also expected to rise, returning to a new year rally ahead of a meeting that may boost the euro zone's bailout resources.

Financial spreadbetters predicted major European markets

would open up 0.6 to 0.9 percent after three days of losses which have knocked almost 3 percent off shares.

U.S. stock futures inched up 0.2 percent, suggesting a continuation of positive mood late in the previous session.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan eked out a 0.3 percent gain, in positive territory after a two-day decline, but still off a one-week high hit earlier this week.

The Asian index is set for a quarterly gain of nearly 12 percent, the best showing since the third quarter of 2010 and best first quarter in 21 years, reflecting moves to ease Europe's debt crisis and hopes over the pace of U.S. and global growth.

Japan's Nikkei average slipped 0.3 percent, retreating from Thursday's one-year high, but is up more than 19 percent and set for its best first quarter in 24 years.

Sentiment across asset classes has turned bearish since mid-March, however, due to fears of a slowdown in growth centred around China, and the conviction that a huge injection of central bank money was only a panacea for Europe's debt troubles.

"Europe is the biggest risk factor in the second quarter, with elections in Greece and France potentially fuelling doubts about commitments to fiscal reforms if those opposed to austerity measures win," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.

"Failure to ratify a permanent bailout fund before its scheduled launch in July could rattle financial markets," he said.

Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Copenhagen on Friday are likely to agree to almost double their financial backstops temporarily in a move that should help Italy and Spain, although Germany favours a smaller increase.

CHINA RISK

With financial markets starting to price in concerns about a slowdown in China, official China manufacturing PMI for March due on Sunday presents the next risk to assets with close links to Chinese growth, such as the Australian dollar, analysts at Barclays Capital said.

Escalating growth worries put the Shanghai Composite Index on course for its worst month since last September, weighed by underwhelming 2011 corporate earnings which raised fears of corporate profitability getting hit more than expected.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, of the 64 percent of Chinese companies that have reported earnings so far, 74 percent have missed expectations.

Chinese fund managers slashed their suggested equity weightings in March to the lowest level in 21 months, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Quarter-end repatriation flows drove up such riskier assets as the Australian dollar and the euro.

The euro was up 0.4 percent to $1.3354, up from its lowest level in three sessions of $1.3251 hit on Thursday when concerns about slow progress in debt-cutting efforts in the euro zone's large and indebted countries undermined the currency.

The Aussie also inched up 0.3 percent to $1.0403.

"Some currencies are up on seasonal repatriation flows with the end of the quarter, totally unrelated to the fundamental trend," said Hideki Amikura, forex manager at Nomura Trust.

Amikura said concerns about slowdowns in China and challenges facing the euro zone fiscal reforms were a done-deal and whether the U.S. economy remains on a recovery course to maintain yield differentials is a far more significant factor for market trends in the second quarter.

"U.S. macro data from April is key to gauging the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction, which shapes the U.S. yield curve and affects money flows," he said.

The degree of commitments to accommodative policy from the United States and Japan will determine the dollar/yen, which Amikura expects to trade between 80-85 yen in April-June.

As risk aversion trades return, the structure of currency flows into Europe is undergoing significant changes, Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

"The composition of inflows, shifting away from long-term capital towards short-dated funds, has increased the vulnerability of the EUR in our view," it said.

OIL REBOUNDS

Traders took the opportunity to cover short positions and bought on price dips after oil tumbled in the past two sessions on growing talks of a release of strategic petroleum reserves by some consumer nations and a surge in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude was up 0.2 percent to $122.68 a barrel after settling down $1.77 on Thursday. U.S. crude futures rose 0.5 percent to $103.34 a barrel on Friday after losing $2.63 the day before.

Asian credit markets were weak, with the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index wider by 5 basis points.