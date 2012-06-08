* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 1 pct, Nikkei down 2 pct
* China rate cuts precede May data this weekend
* Uncertain U.S. policy outlook weighs on oil, copper, euro
* Safety bids support dollar, yen, gold slumps
* European shares likely to fall as much as 1 pct
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 8 Commodities from oil to copper and
Asian shares tumbled on Friday, while risk aversion lifted the
dollar and the yen, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
disappointed investors looking for a clear signal of further
U.S. monetary stimulus.
The reaction to Bernanke's congressional testimony, which
left uncertainty over the Fed's policy decision at its June
19-20 meeting, overshadowed an initial positive reaction in
global markets to a Chinese interest rate cut on Thursday.
"The weaker sentiment today reflects primarily concerns
about the U.S. and Europe, because people had hoped for more
quantitative easing or some form of suggestion from Bernanke to
stimulate the U.S. economy yesterday but that didn't happen,"
said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist, Asia
ex-Japan at Credit Agricole CIB.
He added that troubles in Spain's banking sector and
uncertainty over the June 17 Greek election also helped
overshadow the positive news from China.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 1 percent, after hitting a one-week high
and posting its biggest one-day gain since mid-January in the
previous session. The index was set to manage a 0.7 percent gain
for the week, after falling for four weeks in a row.
European shares were set to fall, with spreadbetters
predicting major European markets to
open down as much as 1 percent. U.S. stock futures were
down 0.6 percent.
Japan's Nikkei average fell 2 percent.
China's move to combat faltering growth in the world's
second-largest economy, the first such cut since the global
financial crisis in late 2008, underlined heightened concerns
about the threat to worldwide economic growth from the euro
zone's escalating debt problems.
It precedes a deluge of Chinese economic data for May due
this weekend, including fixed asset investment and industrial
production numbers - two of China's most crucial indicators of
activity and job creation - fuelling some worries that the move
signalled some grim figures.
"The rate cut should have been a positive but it comes at
suspicious timing," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. "It makes people
think that really bad news is going to be unleashed this
weekend."
COMMODITIES SLIDE
Dimmed hopes for U.S. stimulus sent oil prices down more
than $1, with U.S. crude futures touching a low of $82.59
a barrel and Brent crude hitting a low of $98.26. Copper
slipped 1.8 percent to $7,364 a tonne.
As investors trimmed risk exposure and sought safety, the
dollar index measured against key currencies advanced
0.5 percent. The yen, which is also perceived as a safer
currency, rose 0.5 percent versus the dollar at 79.28 yen
and jumped 0.8 percent against the euro at 99.27.
Some analysts said the U.S. currency was likely to remain
strong on euro weakness even if prospects of further monetary
accommodation by the Fed increase.
"We believe that the closing of short USD positions by the
private sector, driven either by a rise in risk aversion or by a
shift in investment sentiment in favour of U.S. assets, will
push the USD higher," said Morgan Stanley in a research note.
The euro eased 0.3 percent to $1.2521, retreating
from a two-week high of $1.2626 hit on Thursday.
The cost of insuring against corporate and sovereign
defaults in Asia inched up, widening the spread on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index by 4 basis
points.
RATE CUTS IN VOGUE
China's monetary easing followed a rate cut by the Reserve
Bank of Australia on Tuesday.
Major emerging economies Brazil and India have also lowered
interest rates over the past month to fend off downward risks
from the euro zone's crisis, fuelling expectations central banks
in developed countries would also follow suit.
But the European Central Bank kept rates steady on Wednesday
and Bernanke merely said the Fed was ready to act if financial
troubles mounted.
Some market players said the global trend of monetary easing
to counter downside risks to growth would eventually soothe
investor fears and underpin markets.
"I think the Fed is likely to act this month and is
currently in the midst of making some political adjustments,
while the effect of China's easing aimed at supporting its
growth will gradually sink in and help resources-related assets
and currencies," said Tetsuro Ii, president of Commons Asset
Management.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe was ready to act to
ensure stability in the euro zone as Fitch on Thursday cut
Spain's credit rating by three notches to BBB and hinted at more
downgrades in coming months amid expectations it may soon seek
EU help for banks beset by bad debts.
Spot gold extended its slide to fall 1.3 percent to
$1,568.64 an ounce, after tumbling nearly 2 percent on Thursday
as investors unwound bets on Fed easing expectations.
"The expectations were so high for Bernanke's testimony that
a lack of clear easing signal triggered programmed selling,
which accelerated further when prices fell through key technical
levels at $1,600 and $1,580," said Koichiro Kamei, managing
director at financial research firm Market Strategy Institute.